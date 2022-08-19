Feadship Has To Launch the Gargantuan Project 1010 Superyacht in Stages Due to Its Size

The gargantuan superyacht was launched from Feadship’s shipyard in Makkum, The Netherlands, and it’s their biggest ship to date, dwarfing the 360 ft (110m) Anna, launched in 2018. To put its sheer jaw-dropping size into perspective, just think about the fact that it had to be launched in stages.
But if the size is what matters most, there is a ship in the making that will eclipse even the Project 1010 by just under 3ft (less than 1 meter). It goes by the name Project 821, and it will stretch a staggering 390 ft (118.8m) when it will be delivered in 2024. However, the competition is only close when it comes to sheer length. When it comes to interior space, project 821 and its 7000 GT of interior space will put the mere 5000 GT of Project 1010 to shame.
Not much is known about Feadship’s new superyacht, but it is expected to be delivered sometime between late 2022 and early 2023, following the completion of its sea trials. With that being said, the colossal floating castle has been seen before. The world managed to get a glimpse of it in 2020 when it was en route from Papendrecht to Makkum in order to begin outfitting.
There we were able to see the gorgeous exterior design and magnificent flowing lines from Espen Øino that accompany the amazing midnight blue paint scheme. The striking beauty on the outside of the ship will be complemented by an interior of French design, courtesy of Zuretti Interior Designs. With French minds in charge of making sure the interior is an amazing place to be in, the final product will undoubtedly make your spine tingle.
Even with the secrecy surrounding such projects, the video of the launch hints at a few interesting details about this titan of the waves. Befitting a ship of this magnitude, there appears to be ample place for a helipad, allowing permanent and rapid access to this cocoon of luxury in any remote location, away from prying eyes.
Obviously, sometimes you can’t just dive into the waters surrounding the ship, but if you’re rich enough, that’s no reason to stop you from enjoying a good swim. For that reason, the main deck seems to have an immense swimming pool to match the size of this superyacht. It would also appear that Project 1010 has incredibly expansive interior spaces with an alfresco dining area complete with what looks like an open bar.
The extravagantly sized sun deck could provide an amazing spot for sunbathing and while the walkways around the ship with glass railings provide an uninterrupted view on your trip around this enormous superyacht. Another way you could enjoy the view, if you are lucky enough to be a guest on this ship, is what seems to be the sky lounge. It is a unique structure with a pod shape that is completely encased by curved glass.
