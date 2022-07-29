Family Day, a 2007 Codecasa Motor Yacht With Classic Interior Decor, Is on the Market

Things move quickly in the superyacht market and many older, used models change owners every day. Family Day is such a motor yacht, built by Codecasa and delivered in 2007, that is looking for a new owner.
With a length of 41 meters (134.5 feet), Family Day is a sports yacht in a coveted size range that offers the perfect mix of exploration and speed adventure.
Previously named Bellissima C, the superyacht is part of the Italian shipbuilder’s 41S series and features exterior design and naval architecture by Codecasa, with the interior styling signed off by Della Role Design.
The ship features an aluminum hull and aluminum superstructure. It comes with an 8-meter (26-foot) beam, a draft of 1.4 meters (4.5 feet), and a volume of 286 GT, meaning it offers generous outdoor and indoor spaces.
Accommodation onboard is available for up to 11 guests in five staterooms, including a master suite, three king-size doubles and a twin cabin. All of the suites are outfitted with entertainment centers, LCD TVs, and en suite bathroom facilities. The crew quarters offer accommodation for six crew members who will be waiting to Family Day’s guests’ needs.
Interior design is dominated by select mahogany woods that create a classic contemporary decor. Guests are able to enjoy plenty of social areas, both inside and out on the decks. There is a main saloon with two generous leather settees and several round mahogany tables, perfect for board games and other social activities.
The decks include plenty of alfresco lounging and dining spaces. The sun deck, for instance, is fitted with sunbeds and loungers, while the main deck includes a large settee and dining table, as well as a removable bimini.
As for performance, Codecasa’s boat takes power from two MTU engines, which endow it with a cruising speed of 30 knots (55.5 kph) and a top speed of 34 knots (63 kph).
Family Day was privately used by one single owner since its delivery in 2007 and has been well taken care of. This sunbathing paradise is offered with low engine hours and is up for grabs for €5,000,000, which translates to approximately $5,120,000 based on current exchange rates.
