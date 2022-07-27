Overmarine Group Launches First Unit in the 50-Meter Mangusta 165 REV Series

Overmarine’s eagerly awaited Mangusta 165 REV yacht was launched in the presence of its owner, showcasing the new revolutionary design of the shipyard’s long-successful maxis.
The builder still has to put some finishing touches to the vessel before her global debut at the forthcoming Monaco Yacht Show, but the project is largely finished and stands out with an aggressive, slender profile featuring curved shapes and dynamic lines, which, according to the designer, draw inspiration from 1930s sporty cars.
The sport boat yacht that hit the water this week is the third-largest ship built by Overmarine and the first unit in the new 50-meter (164-foot) Mangusta 165 REV series. And indeed it is a display of the shipyard’s refreshed, renovated concept of lifestyle.
“I am proud to be celebrating the launch of this first unit of the Mangusta 165 REV together with her owner, his family, and the whole team who took part in her construction. I am convinced that today, with this launch, we are writing a new important page in the history of our shipyard,” said the Overmarine Group's CEO Maurizio Balducci.
Exterior design was penned by Lobanov Design, with naval architecture by Overmarine Group’s Engineering Department.
In true Mangusta fashion, the spacious interior of the new yacht is fully customizable and has been designed by the builder’s architects in collaboration with the owner. A noteworthy design feature is the vessel’s main saloon which boasts ceiling-high windows made to open up towards the stern and on the sides, creating two large fold-down balconies.
Accommodation onboard the Mangusta 165 REV is offered for up to ten guests across six luxurious cabins, including a VIP stateroom. The owner will take advantage of a splendid full-beam 92-square-meter (990 square-foot) master suite on the main deck. The ship also has accommodation for 9 crew members.
The yacht also features a beach club with fully-equipped lounge area by the sea, an infinity pool, a bar located amidship, as well as a tender garage on one side.
The Mangusta 165 REV superyacht takes power from four Rolls Royce Marine 2,600 horsepower engines, paired with four Kongsberg-Kamewa waterjets, which give the vessel a top speed of 34 knots (62.9 kph/39 mph). Fuel consumption has been reduced by around 30 percent compared to the previous series by the Italian shipyard.
The sport boat yacht that hit the water this week is the third-largest ship built by Overmarine and the first unit in the new 50-meter (164-foot) Mangusta 165 REV series. And indeed it is a display of the shipyard’s refreshed, renovated concept of lifestyle.
“I am proud to be celebrating the launch of this first unit of the Mangusta 165 REV together with her owner, his family, and the whole team who took part in her construction. I am convinced that today, with this launch, we are writing a new important page in the history of our shipyard,” said the Overmarine Group's CEO Maurizio Balducci.
Exterior design was penned by Lobanov Design, with naval architecture by Overmarine Group’s Engineering Department.
In true Mangusta fashion, the spacious interior of the new yacht is fully customizable and has been designed by the builder’s architects in collaboration with the owner. A noteworthy design feature is the vessel’s main saloon which boasts ceiling-high windows made to open up towards the stern and on the sides, creating two large fold-down balconies.
Accommodation onboard the Mangusta 165 REV is offered for up to ten guests across six luxurious cabins, including a VIP stateroom. The owner will take advantage of a splendid full-beam 92-square-meter (990 square-foot) master suite on the main deck. The ship also has accommodation for 9 crew members.
The yacht also features a beach club with fully-equipped lounge area by the sea, an infinity pool, a bar located amidship, as well as a tender garage on one side.
The Mangusta 165 REV superyacht takes power from four Rolls Royce Marine 2,600 horsepower engines, paired with four Kongsberg-Kamewa waterjets, which give the vessel a top speed of 34 knots (62.9 kph/39 mph). Fuel consumption has been reduced by around 30 percent compared to the previous series by the Italian shipyard.