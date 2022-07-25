Google Billionaire’s Incredibly Luxurious Explorer Is a Former Soviet Icebreaker

The ability to visit places such as the Norwegian fjords, Greenland, and Antarctica, on board a spectacular superyacht that’s more like a floating resort, is one of the greatest contemporary luxuries. This jaw-dropping vessel is considered one of the toughest explorers around, while also being just as lavish as most billionaires’ luxury toys.
The 254-foot (77 meters) Legend gets its strength from its roots as a commercial icebreaker. It was built for the Soviet Union in 1974, at the IHC Verschure shipyard, and operated for a while during the Cold War. Decades later, in 2016, it would re-emerge as an ultra-luxe explorer, thanks to Jan Verkerk, who recognized the vessel’s potential. One hundred tons of new steel and aluminum were added during the transformation process carried out by Icon Yachts, according to Boat International.
Legend was turned into a jaw-dropping floating resort, with opulent amenities such as a massive spa pool with a waterfall, that’s big enough for 16 people, a 14-seater cinema, and a Balinese spa including a sauna, a jacuzzi, and massage rooms. The explorer’s rugged, manly exterior reveals a surprisingly sophisticated interior, boasting several salons with fireplaces, a gym, and a sophisticated whiskey-and-cigar lounge.
Legend can accommodate up to 22 guests across 11 elegant staterooms, while cruising at 11 knots (12.6 mph). Its helideck is big enough for a six-person main helicopter and a smaller one, for emergencies. There’s also an incredible toy selection, including a luxury three-person submarine, kayaks, and snowmobiles.
Eric Schmidt, former Chairman of Google, is the alleged new owner of the $50 million Legend, which continues its successful activity as a top-level explorer for the wealthiest passengers. With weekly rates going up to $550,000 (€545,000) Legend is not only one of the most expensive explorers around, but also one of the most luxurious, with an interesting history. More details are available at Superyachts Monaco.
Legend was turned into a jaw-dropping floating resort, with opulent amenities such as a massive spa pool with a waterfall, that’s big enough for 16 people, a 14-seater cinema, and a Balinese spa including a sauna, a jacuzzi, and massage rooms. The explorer’s rugged, manly exterior reveals a surprisingly sophisticated interior, boasting several salons with fireplaces, a gym, and a sophisticated whiskey-and-cigar lounge.
Legend can accommodate up to 22 guests across 11 elegant staterooms, while cruising at 11 knots (12.6 mph). Its helideck is big enough for a six-person main helicopter and a smaller one, for emergencies. There’s also an incredible toy selection, including a luxury three-person submarine, kayaks, and snowmobiles.
Eric Schmidt, former Chairman of Google, is the alleged new owner of the $50 million Legend, which continues its successful activity as a top-level explorer for the wealthiest passengers. With weekly rates going up to $550,000 (€545,000) Legend is not only one of the most expensive explorers around, but also one of the most luxurious, with an interesting history. More details are available at Superyachts Monaco.