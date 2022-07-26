Extra Yachts’s Latest Extra X76 Loft, an Entry-Level Crossover, Hits the Water

Crossover yachts have become a favorite class for sailors who are looking for a vessel that can offer them long sea holidays at a slower pace so that they can fully experience the joy of sailing. One of the latest offerings in this class comes from Extra Yachts.
The Italian shipmaker, a large group specializing in building fiberglass boats from 24 to 40 meters, has just launched one example of the smallest model in its so-called crossover series of superyachts - the 23.4-meter (76.8-foot) Extra X76 Loft motor yacht.
The X76 Loft is an iteration of the shipyard’s first X76, called Moanna II, which was introduced back in 2018. The new model that hit the water last week is an all-fiberglass yacht that was revealed last summer.
It sports a fitting blue paint job and farther-forward superstructure, a remarkable design feature that allows for an extra-long, open aft area, rivaling those of much larger superyachts.
The vessel’s exterior styling and naval architecture are penned by Palumbo Superyachts, Extra Yachts’ parent company, along with Francesco Guida Design, while Milan-based studio Hot Lab designed the interior spaces.
Aboard the X76 Loft, the owner and guests can take advantage of 538 square feet (50 square meters), a lot of usable space considering the yacht’s length. This generous space is spread out among three cascading decks.
Speaking of guests, the new Extra X76 Loft can offer accommodation for eight guests in four double staterooms located on the lower deck. The full-beam owner’s suite is located amidships. The other two decks are designed for soaking in the sun, dining, cocktails, and socializing.
According to the shipbuilder, “Extra X76 Loft is the forerunner of the creative range of EXTRA Yachts that develops a new cruise concept, giving guests the chance to live in close contact with nature, creating a direct bond with the sea both in navigation and at anchor, using all the comfort given by the large outdoor and indoor volumes.”
The direct connection with the surroundings is made possible by the generous cockpit and the aft galley retractable window.
In terms of performance, the Loft model takes power from two Volvo Penta IPS 1350 engines that enable the vessel to reach a cruising speed of 15 knots (27.7 kph) and a maximum speed of 21 knots (38.9 kph).
Extra X76 Loft will be shown by its builder at the Cannes Yachting Festival 2022.
