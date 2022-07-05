X115 Triplex Joins Extra Yachts' Range of Extra-Voluminous Crafts

The bigger, the better seems to be the mantra in the superyacht industry lately, as more and more impressive designs come to light. Extra Yachts, a brand of Palumbo Superyachts, is known in the industry for its extra-voluminous vessels that offer owners generous spaces both outdoor and indoor. The Italian shipyard has presented yet another superb model called the X115 Triplex.
The newly-introduced model is a 113-foot (34.5-meter) semi-displacement yacht with a modular exterior penned by Palumbo Superyachts and Francesco Guida, and an interior design signed by Milan-based studio Hot Lab.
The X115 Triplex joins the X96 Triplex and X99 Triplex in the shipyard's lineup of the same name and is the largest of the three, offering plenty of flexibility for cruising with family and friends.
As you might have guessed by its name, the new Extra Yachts vessel comes with a trideck design, which gives potential owners the opportunity to choose between the 5 or 6-cabin versions. So the number of guests it can accommodate depends on the variant selected. What remains unchanged is the forward main deck which is dedicated to the full-beam owner suite that comes complete with a private balcony, wardrobe, office desk, and a bathroom with double sink.
Some of the notable features of this yacht model include a hydraulic semi-submersible swim platform offering easy access to the water, as well as a peculiar cockpit design, which comes with two foldable balconies that extend on each side and offer guests sunpads and a sofa space on an area covering 807 square feet (75 square meters).
And since full-beam steps go down to the swim platform, guests can smoothly transition from lounging to swimming when they feel like it.
Another innovation in terms of design is a 15-foot (4.6-meter) garage on the yacht’s lower deck starboard side offering storage for tenders.
The bow is used instead to house a jacuzzi and sunpads. Besides tenders, the X115 Triplex can also hold toys like SeaBobs.
The upper deck of the X115 Triplex is designed for social activities, with a formal dining area for ten, an enclosed sky lounge, and plenty of alfresco seating.
Overall, the new Extra Yachts craft is created to offer guests the chance to experience full contact with nature thanks to the comfort offered by the large outdoor and indoor spaces.
Finally, the X115 Triplex is powered by three 1,000-hp Volvo Penta IPS engines, endowing it with a top speed of 17.5 knots (20.1 mph) and a cruise speed of 12 knots (13.8 mph).
