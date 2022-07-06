Adria's Supersonic Is the Peak of Interior and Automotive Design, With a Touch of Yachting

To understand more about what makes this crew so dang special, I've chosen to dive into what appears to be the largest and most equipped RV available in their lineup, the Supersonic. While the name may not instill much other than speed, allow me to point out that the Supersonic is much more than that.
According to Adria's website, the Supersonic is the latest machine they offer cash-drenched clients. I say cash-drenched because when this baby is finally put up for sale in September 2022, it will be accompanied by a starting price of €140,000 ($143,000 at current exchange rates). That's nearly as much as a house during or after a market crash. Nonetheless, there are good reasons why you should consider dropping so much on such an RV, and that's what we'll be exploring today.
First off, I stated that this bugger is inspired by an array of industries, including automotive, yachting, and interior design, and all of that's true, not just apparent; have a look in the gallery if you haven't done so already. It's here that you'll notice long flowing lines and blackened glass, cues often seen on yachts, new-age exterior panels, and a Mercedes-Benz engine and chassis take care of the automotive aspect. At the same time, the interior clearly showcases the peak of modern RV styling. This interior also features some yachting cues, so look closely at what's before you.
eating, and sleeping.
Depending on your chosen floorplan, your lifestyle may unfurl similarly to what I'll describe. Imagine you've been driving for hours. First off, you won't feel much of the ride as Mercedes-Benz has always been known for power and comfort, and secondly, once you finally pull over for the day(s), possibly weeks, you'll be able to access an entire habitat.
Let's start our journey at the front of the Supersonic. It's here you'll have access to a dining area that includes the booth seating you see in the gallery, but also the passenger and driver seat swivel to allow all five guests a comfortable dining experience. Come nighttime, a drop-down bed can be accessed at the touch of a button. I bet you never even noticed that there's a bed-mounted into the ceiling, with integrated lighting underneath to not disrupt the flow of activities while the bed is stowed.
With all that out of the way, what's missing? Well, nothing. There's a bathroom with a separate shower and sleeping for three at the very rear of the unit with an additional structure that transforms the two single beds into a massive king bed. Sure, it'll cover the entire rear of the RV, but it is a bedroom after all.
However, that's not the end of this story. In truth, the Supersonic is this majestic creature due to an array of other systems that aren't just designed for comfort; they're designed for your family's adventurous side. For example, hill-start assist and all-season tires ensure you get where you want to go, while a "double floor" lifts the living space and provides extra space for utilities, more insulation if you're running into the colder months, and above all, storage. Lots and lots of storage, not just under the floor but integrated into every nook and cranny of this sucker. After all, when you and your family are used to adventuring, gear is a must.
At the end of the day, if you ever purchase a Supersonic, it's up to you what you do with it; Adria just ensures you have a solid base to work with and live out of. If you fall in love with this bugger, jot down September 2022. That's just two months away, so start saving.
According to Adria's website, the Supersonic is the latest machine they offer cash-drenched clients. I say cash-drenched because when this baby is finally put up for sale in September 2022, it will be accompanied by a starting price of €140,000 ($143,000 at current exchange rates). That's nearly as much as a house during or after a market crash. Nonetheless, there are good reasons why you should consider dropping so much on such an RV, and that's what we'll be exploring today.
First off, I stated that this bugger is inspired by an array of industries, including automotive, yachting, and interior design, and all of that's true, not just apparent; have a look in the gallery if you haven't done so already. It's here that you'll notice long flowing lines and blackened glass, cues often seen on yachts, new-age exterior panels, and a Mercedes-Benz engine and chassis take care of the automotive aspect. At the same time, the interior clearly showcases the peak of modern RV styling. This interior also features some yachting cues, so look closely at what's before you.
eating, and sleeping.
Depending on your chosen floorplan, your lifestyle may unfurl similarly to what I'll describe. Imagine you've been driving for hours. First off, you won't feel much of the ride as Mercedes-Benz has always been known for power and comfort, and secondly, once you finally pull over for the day(s), possibly weeks, you'll be able to access an entire habitat.
Let's start our journey at the front of the Supersonic. It's here you'll have access to a dining area that includes the booth seating you see in the gallery, but also the passenger and driver seat swivel to allow all five guests a comfortable dining experience. Come nighttime, a drop-down bed can be accessed at the touch of a button. I bet you never even noticed that there's a bed-mounted into the ceiling, with integrated lighting underneath to not disrupt the flow of activities while the bed is stowed.
With all that out of the way, what's missing? Well, nothing. There's a bathroom with a separate shower and sleeping for three at the very rear of the unit with an additional structure that transforms the two single beds into a massive king bed. Sure, it'll cover the entire rear of the RV, but it is a bedroom after all.
However, that's not the end of this story. In truth, the Supersonic is this majestic creature due to an array of other systems that aren't just designed for comfort; they're designed for your family's adventurous side. For example, hill-start assist and all-season tires ensure you get where you want to go, while a "double floor" lifts the living space and provides extra space for utilities, more insulation if you're running into the colder months, and above all, storage. Lots and lots of storage, not just under the floor but integrated into every nook and cranny of this sucker. After all, when you and your family are used to adventuring, gear is a must.
At the end of the day, if you ever purchase a Supersonic, it's up to you what you do with it; Adria just ensures you have a solid base to work with and live out of. If you fall in love with this bugger, jot down September 2022. That's just two months away, so start saving.