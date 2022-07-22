Young Couple Transforms Old Short School Bus Into an Adorable Mobile Home

Converting school buses into tiny homes on wheels has become incredibly popular in recent years. And it’s not hard to see why. These vehicles, which are also called skoolies, offer a bit more space than a camper van. Plus, every inch can be customized to match the travelers’ needs and preferences.
Olive is a unique DIY skoolie that became a full-time mobile home for South African couple Gordon and Che. Before the pandemic hit, the two used to work as a crew on yachts. But during their annual leave, they discovered bus life.
So, a year ago, they decided to leave their jobs and commit to a nomadic lifestyle. The young couple started the new journey with a 1991 International school bus. It’s an old vehicle, but with a fresh coat of green paint and some modifications, it became an adorable tiny home on wheels that they lovingly named Olive.
The name doesn’t only reflect the color of the build, but it’s also a symbol of peace. Gordon and Che hope that everywhere they travel, they can extend an olive branch and bring people together. The two have been living life on the road for several months now, and they couldn’t be happier.
On the outside, Olive has an outdoor fold-out table for two. The two wanted to have a social area next to the bus where they could dine or relax and watch beautiful sceneries. There’s also a rear deck extension that can be accessed from the inside, increasing the available space that they can use.
The skoolie also has an 8-inch (20.3-cm) roof raise that adds some extra height to the interior. Speaking of that, this build is incredibly spacious. The first thing you’re going to notice is the beautiful kitchen, which includes a three-burner gas stove with an oven, a large sink, and a full-size fridge. There are also plenty of drawers and cabinets where they store the cookware and other items.
At the rear is the dining area, which is equipped with two comfortable seats and a table that drops down. Next to it, you’ll spot a large couch. The whole space can be converted into a bedroom with a king-size bed at night.
The bathroom isn’t finished yet. For now, they only have a composting toilet. However, once completed, it will include a full-size shower and a sink. Next to the bathroom is a large closet with several drawers. That’s where they keep their clothes.
Other features included in the build are a mini-split AC unit and two 380-watt solar panels. Recently, the folks from Tiny Home Tours offered a full tour of Olive. If you want to find out more about this couple and their DIY skoolie with a raised roof, you can check the video attached down below.
So, a year ago, they decided to leave their jobs and commit to a nomadic lifestyle. The young couple started the new journey with a 1991 International school bus. It’s an old vehicle, but with a fresh coat of green paint and some modifications, it became an adorable tiny home on wheels that they lovingly named Olive.
The name doesn’t only reflect the color of the build, but it’s also a symbol of peace. Gordon and Che hope that everywhere they travel, they can extend an olive branch and bring people together. The two have been living life on the road for several months now, and they couldn’t be happier.
On the outside, Olive has an outdoor fold-out table for two. The two wanted to have a social area next to the bus where they could dine or relax and watch beautiful sceneries. There’s also a rear deck extension that can be accessed from the inside, increasing the available space that they can use.
The skoolie also has an 8-inch (20.3-cm) roof raise that adds some extra height to the interior. Speaking of that, this build is incredibly spacious. The first thing you’re going to notice is the beautiful kitchen, which includes a three-burner gas stove with an oven, a large sink, and a full-size fridge. There are also plenty of drawers and cabinets where they store the cookware and other items.
At the rear is the dining area, which is equipped with two comfortable seats and a table that drops down. Next to it, you’ll spot a large couch. The whole space can be converted into a bedroom with a king-size bed at night.
The bathroom isn’t finished yet. For now, they only have a composting toilet. However, once completed, it will include a full-size shower and a sink. Next to the bathroom is a large closet with several drawers. That’s where they keep their clothes.
Other features included in the build are a mini-split AC unit and two 380-watt solar panels. Recently, the folks from Tiny Home Tours offered a full tour of Olive. If you want to find out more about this couple and their DIY skoolie with a raised roof, you can check the video attached down below.