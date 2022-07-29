Boston Billionaire’s $120M Superyacht Flaunts Its Aggressive Lines in Rhode Island

Summer is a time of the year that’s typically filled with social events for most folks. Some of them get to arrive at such events on board an enormous vessel that looks like a floating work of art.
Most of luxury yacht with super wealthy owners are now parading in exotic, exclusive locations. But, if you’re lucky, you can spot some of them right here, at home. Superyacht Times shared a recent photo of a stunning pleasure craft that’s currently anchored in Newport, Rhode Island. That’s Excellence, the 262.5-footer (80 meters) owned by one of Boston’s most famous billionaires, Herb Chambers.
As the owner of 60 car dealerships across the Greater Boston area, Chamber is a fine connoisseur of luxury toys. His young yacht was built four years ago in Germany, by the prestigious Abeking & Rasmussen shipyard. Always thinking like a businessman, Chambers knew from the start that he wanted to cut the exorbitant maintenance costs associated with such an expensive toy (estimated at $120 million), so he only uses Excellence for part of the year. During the rest of the time, it operates as a charter yacht.
Last month, Excellence made an appearance at the Nantucket Harbor, where Chambers was allegedly attending a relative’s wedding, according to The Nantucket Current. The billionaire reporedly wanted a yacht that wouldn’t look like any other, which is why Excellence is instantly recognizable no matter where it shows up.
Built with full-height windows and a unique triple-height glass atrium, the German superyacht flaunts a remarkable reversed bow that gives it an aggressive appearance. In addition to the typical luxury amenities, such as a large swimming pool, a cinema room, a spa and a gym, the vessel also has wo jacuzzis. That’s because one of them is privately used by the owner, who’s suite was extended to an entire deck. This also includes a private terrace, office, and sun lounge area.
The temporary guests onboard Excellence would have to be billionaires themselves, considering that this is one of the most expensive charter yachts on the market. Just one week costs more than $1 million.
