Boston Billionaire’s Latest Luxury Toy Is a Stunning Superyacht That Commands Attention

Excellence was one of new luxury yachts that made their debut around the same time that the pandemic broke out. Its unconventional silhouette immediately stood out among the other fresh superyachts. Two years later, it’s one of the most coveted luxury charters, boasting the most refined amenities you could find on a vessel of its kind.
Billionaire Herb Chambers has one of those classic American success stories, going from a working-class childhood to owning 59 dealerships in the New England area, selling brands such as Porsche, Lexus, BMW, and Audi. His passion for both luxury cars and boats is also common among the wealthiest businessmen.
The 2019 Excellence is the culmination of a series of yachts that he previously owner, bearing the same name. Delivered by the prestigious German builder Abeking & Rasmussen, the 262.5-foot (80 meters) beast instantly grabs attention with its elongated hull, unique reversed bow, and extensive use of glass. Chambers wanted a superyacht that would be unlike other, and the famous designer Andrew Winch made it happen.
Excellence’s unique triple-height glass atrium and full-height windows allow natural light to take over its generous living areas. The owner enjoys his own deck (the upper one) with access to a private jacuzzi, sun lounge area, and terrace, in addition to the sumptuous master’s suite and private office. There’s a second jacuzzi for everyone to enjoy on the sun deck. Additionally, a generous swimming pool and a bar are located on the main deck.
Like any respectable superyacht, this one is a floating luxury resort, including a spa area with a sauna and a gym, plus a dedicated cinema room. The large beach club offers access to a variety of water toys, including not just one but two limo tenders.
This stunning young beauty can be enjoyed by up to 12 guests, for $1.1 million per week – one of the most expensive listings at Burgess Yachts. That’s because the Boston billionaire always blends his passion with a keen business sense.
“I really like the value of having the yacht but I don’t like what it costs to do it, and by chartering, I can reduce that price,” he told Boat International.
