Floyd Mayweather Living It Up With Antonio Brown on "Yachty” in Dubai, UAE

You know what they say, birds of a feather flock together. And when it comes to living lavishly, there couldn’t be people more alike than Floyd Mayweather and Antonio Brown, as the two of them spent time together on a 120-ft yacht with DJ Superfly over the weekend.
Former boxer Floyd Mayweather is now a boxing promoter and can pride himself on a $450 million net worth. And his lifestyle is very similar to NFL free agent-turned-musician Antonio Brown, who has an approximate net worth of $20 million.
Ever since the Buccaneers ended their contract with Brown, he’s been living his best life and has become quite close to Mayweather. Close enough that he gave us a tour of both Mayweather’s black-color coded garage and his luxurious, expensive private jet.
Now the two hung out over the weekend in Dubai, in the United Arab Emirates, on a yacht, alongside DJ Superfly. Brown shared a couple of short videos on his Instagram Stories, of him wearing a Venom mask and black boots. Yes, he wore that on the “200-foot Yachty,” as he called it. In reality, the boat is a tiny bit smaller than that.
In one of the short videos posted on his Instagram Stories, Mayweather says that he’s on a “crazy yacht” from SuperflyYachtsDXB, and gave us a short tour of the vessel.
According to Yacht Charter Fleet, the 123-ft (37.75 m) Saffuriya was built by Peri Yachts in 2011 and refitted in 2020. The luxury vessel's exterior design comes from Dixon Yacht Design, while its spectacular interior is the work of Scaro Design.
It's powered by twin diesel-electric MTU 16-cylinder engines, putting out 2,185 horsepower, which helps the yacht reach a top speed of 25 knots (29 mph / 46 kph) and a cruising speed of 20 knots (23 mph / 37 kph), with a range up to 1,850 nautical miles (2129 mi / 3,426 km).
It has a beam of 25 ft 11 in (7.9 m) wide and a draft of 5.2" (1.57 m), and there is enough space on board for up to ten guests in five suites, including two VIP cabins, with up to seven crew members to ensure the guests' every need is met.
And both Floyd Mayweather and Antonio Brown seemed to have had a great time on board.
Ever since the Buccaneers ended their contract with Brown, he’s been living his best life and has become quite close to Mayweather. Close enough that he gave us a tour of both Mayweather’s black-color coded garage and his luxurious, expensive private jet.
Now the two hung out over the weekend in Dubai, in the United Arab Emirates, on a yacht, alongside DJ Superfly. Brown shared a couple of short videos on his Instagram Stories, of him wearing a Venom mask and black boots. Yes, he wore that on the “200-foot Yachty,” as he called it. In reality, the boat is a tiny bit smaller than that.
In one of the short videos posted on his Instagram Stories, Mayweather says that he’s on a “crazy yacht” from SuperflyYachtsDXB, and gave us a short tour of the vessel.
According to Yacht Charter Fleet, the 123-ft (37.75 m) Saffuriya was built by Peri Yachts in 2011 and refitted in 2020. The luxury vessel's exterior design comes from Dixon Yacht Design, while its spectacular interior is the work of Scaro Design.
It's powered by twin diesel-electric MTU 16-cylinder engines, putting out 2,185 horsepower, which helps the yacht reach a top speed of 25 knots (29 mph / 46 kph) and a cruising speed of 20 knots (23 mph / 37 kph), with a range up to 1,850 nautical miles (2129 mi / 3,426 km).
It has a beam of 25 ft 11 in (7.9 m) wide and a draft of 5.2" (1.57 m), and there is enough space on board for up to ten guests in five suites, including two VIP cabins, with up to seven crew members to ensure the guests' every need is met.
And both Floyd Mayweather and Antonio Brown seemed to have had a great time on board.