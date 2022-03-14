Exclusive Tour of Floyd Mayweather's Jet, Held by Antonio Brown

Floyd Mayweather is known for showing off his wealth and lavish lifestyle, which also includes his private jet, nicknamed Air Mayweather. And now we get an exclusive tour of its interior, thanks to Antonio Brown.
You know what they say, when one door closes, another one opens. This one rings true for Antonio Brown, after the Buccaneers terminated his contract at the beginning of the year.
Ever since, he has been hanging out with a lot of people in the music industry and even released his own single, “Pit or the Palace.” And has been spending a lot of time at Floyd Mayweather’s Florida mansion. After giving us a full tour of Mayweather’s impressive garage of black supercars, he’s taking it one step further: his private jet.
The NFL star started his tour on Instagram Stories on Saturday from outside the aircraft, a $50 million Gulfstream G650. Floyd Mayweather had to travel for fights or other events, so, it made sense for him to get his own jet. Which he lends to other famous people, apparently.
Thanks to the unofficial tour hosted by Antonio Brown, we get a good look inside. We notice the luxurious interior boasts black leather seats, and the NFL star goes directly to the divan that turns into a bed. Further in the back, there was enough space to store all the luggage.
There are two sofas face to face that could become beds, and, from what we can see in the video, it can seat up to 12 passengers.
Mayweather’s jet, named Air Mayweather, has an in-built entertainment system. It is powered by two Rolls-Royce BR725 engines, taking it to a cruise speed of Mach 0.85 (652 mph/ 1,050 kph) to 0.90 (691 mph / 1,111 kph) and a maximum speed of Mach 0.925 (710 mph/ 1,142 kph), with a range of 7,000 nmi (8,000 mi/ 13,000 km).
And it was enough to make Antonio Brown feel like the GOAT.
