Antonio Brown Continues to Fly Private, This Time, on a Cessna Citation 501

Not everyone reacts as well as Antonio Brown to losing their job. At the beginning of the year, the Buccaneers ended their contract with the NFL player, which pushed him to live his best life, with expensive cars and private jet flights.
Antonio Brown is finally doing his own thing. While losing your job is a very serious, nerve-wracking business, Brown handled it very well. At the beginning of the year, the Buccaneers announced they are terminating his contract, and the Super Bowl star didn’t sit around, moping.
Instead, the Super Bowl champion started his career as a musician, and, in late April 2022, he released his debut album, Paradigm.
All while enjoying himself in expensive exotics, hanging out with other famous people, and flying back and forth in private jets. His latest flight was, naturally, on yet another private jet from Signature Aviation: a small Cessna Citation 501 business jet.
The Citation 501 was introduced in early 1977 and was produced until 1985. The one the NFL star flew in was powered by two Pratt & Whitley Canada JT15D-1A engines, taking it to a maximum speed of Mach 0.705 (541 mph / 870 kph) and a cruise speed of 357 knots (411 mph / 661 kph) at 35,000 ft (11,000 m). It has a capacity of up to six passengers on board.
A few days ago, Antonio seemed to reveal that his house in Florida will appear on an upcoming episode of the popular MTV show, Cribs. He shared a short video on TikTok where he introduced his house and showed a few of his whips, a 2016 Rolls-Royce Phantom and his yellow McLaren 720S Spider, parked next to his black 1962 Cadillac Sedan DeVille. Although he did own a red Rolls-Royce Cullinan, he just added a new one, a gray Cullinan Black Badge. Because he's all about living the life.
