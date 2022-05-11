With Business Booming, Antonio Brown Adds Subtle Yet Bespoke Cullinan to Collection

Well, the NFL Super Bowl LV champion is now a free agent, meaning he has more time for (many) other passions. Like singing (alongside DaBaby), flaunting quirky yet utterly cool stuff, and buying new whips.
Taking a look at Antonio Brown's social media reel will have some people imagine that his car passion has taken a step back. After all, his Instagram page is riddled with singing-themed posts or new ways to flaunt his wealth and impressively stand out in any crowd. No matter if that would be the right or wrong one, we appreciate the effort (just take a look at the car-unrelated posts embedded below!).
Still, the fact that he likes to party like no other does not mean he forgot about them’ whips. Recently, we noticed the American football wide receiver star performed a neat switch from modern to classic cars, as he flaunted a 1962 Cadillac Sedan DeVille. Well, that was probably just a passing whim. Now, as per the latest news coming from San Diego-based Champion Motoring, the provider of exotics to athletes and other affluent connoisseurs, the athlete has just acquired a fashionable Rolls-Royce.
This Cullinan Black Badge sure looks subtle for an ultra-luxury SUV – gray paint on the outside (it is great at hiding dirt, they say!) and OEM wheels are a combination you do not see too often when VIPs are involved. Luckily, that was just a ruse, as the aftermarket outlet has pledged this 2022 model year is still a one-of-one. Perhaps it is all thanks to the equally subtle interior combination that mixes carbon fiber trim, black leather, and just a tad of “BeeHive Yellow” for contrasting purposes.
All in all, this is a truly refreshing statement from someone who is used to an ultra-lavish lifestyle. But, who knows, maybe this purchase is just the first step on the way to a fully bespoke aftermarket build project. For sure, we are going to keep an eye on it and see if there is more in store…
