Antonio Brown's Kids Share His Passion for Wheels, Drive Golf Cart and Polaris Slingshot

NFL star Antonio Brown has been flaunting his expensive rides for a few months now. So, it shouldn’t come as a surprise that his kids are into driving, as well. And he just shared short videos with one of his sons driving an Icon golf cart, while the other chilled in a Polaris Slingshot.
Antonio Brown made headlines at the beginning of the year, when his NFL team, the Buccaneers, terminated his contract. Ever since, he has been a free agent, which became a leitmotif in all his art and outfits.
He did not let his former team ruin his fun. He released his first single in the meantime and hung out with a lot of famous people. Plus, he also had a lot of time to spend with his cars. In his latest series of videos shared on April 17 on his Instagram Story, he is in the driver’s seat of his red Rolls-Royce Cullinan, giving us a glimpse of the black and red interior of the luxury SUV.
But, besides showing himself pulling up in his driveway, Antonio also shared two short videos with his sons, Ali, 7, and Autonomy, 8.
In the short videos, his seven-year-old son shows up behind the wheel of a black and yellow golf cart from Icon. The model, an i40, is an electric four-seat golf cart that comes with a 48Volt Toyota® 4kW AC motor, with a 25-50 mi (40-80 km) range. The golf cart sports 10" aluminum wheels, a ground clearance of 4.5 inches (11.4 cm) and four-wheel coil-over suspensions.
Ali seemed to be quite good at it, reversing the golf cart before slowly driving away. After that, Brown shifts the camera to his other son, Autonomy, Auto for short (heh), who was sitting in a Polaris Slingshot R. The NFL quarterback asked him if he was “ready,” but didn’t show us if he did end up pressing the gas pedal.
Given that the two were in a confined space on Brown’s property, they weren’t put in harm’s way by trying out the NFL star’s toys and seemed to be having fun at low speeds.
