Elite Club Commodore Parting With a Rare Classic on Which He Spent Two Months in Isolation

A beautiful, well-maintained classic Dutch yacht that’s more than 50-years-old just hit the market. It traveled the world, undergone extensive refits, and was the only home and office of its owner for more than two months, when the pandemic broke out.
In March 2020, when most of us were stuck at home, some lucky people got to sail away, embarking on a new adventure. One of them was Chris Culver, the most recent Commodore of the ultra-exclusive New York Yacht Club. His wife and him spent two and a half months on board Cetacea, a 1970s’ Feadship classic yacht that was part of Culver’s fleet.
Their only connection to the land was an isolated island between Marathon Key and Key West, because they couldn’t leave U.S. territorial waters. Although it was a surprisingly busy period in terms of business, with constant calls, there was always the relief of spending relaxing hours on the deck, Culver told Boat International.
He had owned Cetacea for a few years, and was immediately struck by its beautiful profile that was famous at the time of its build. With an exterior by de Voogt Naval Architects, and interiors by Robin Rose & Associates, Cetacea boasts a huge upper deck (which was later fitted with premium built-in BBQ grills), a surprisingly spacious main salon, and plenty of space for outdoor socializing and dining. The boat’s mid-century interior features an extensive use of teak that was well maintained.
Cetacea can sleep up to eight guests in four cabins, and the sumptuous owner’s suite includes a private office and an en-suite bathroom with a steam shower. Its twin Caterpillar engines can hit 17 knots (19.5 mph/31.4 kph) and have taken this rare beauty on several expeditions, including a Pacific crossing from the U.S. to New Zealand.
After having invested in its refit and spent a significant amount of time on board, including during the unique times of the pandemic, the former Commodore is now saying goodbye to this Dutch jewel. Cetacea is up for grabs at Camper & Nicholsons, for $8.49 million. As Culver says, “I don’t care if you like classic yachts or foiling yachts or motor yachts, just get on the water, be on the water, and commit to that experience.”
