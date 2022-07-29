Brittany Forces Heads to Seattle With the Drivers' Points Lead and Momentum

Fresh off her first win in wine country just a few days ago at the NHRA Denso Nationals in Sonoma, Force is looking for her first win in Seattle to finish strong in the 2022 NHRA Flav-R-Pak Northwest Nationals.
A legitimate championship contender having bagged victories in four events thus far, Force would like to win NHRA's return to Pacific Raceways in her sponsor's backyard. Flav-R-Pak is not only her major supporter, but the company is also the primary event sponsor.
Last week she piloted her 11,000 horsepower Flav-R-Pak/Monster Energy dragster into the Sonoma record books, into the championship points lead, and seemingly put some troubles behind. While she does have the four wins this year, she missed out on several opportunities. Force has been a consistent top-qualifier this season, only to fall short on Sundays.
The track and surrounding area are familiar to Force, and she has plans to retain the familiarity with winning. Force is chasing her second championship and holds a slim 6-point lead over Matt Salinas with ten races of the 22-race season remaining.
Force knows she is not alone in the championship hunt. Salinas also has four wins this year and has been consistently strong thru the first half of the season. Leah Pruett and her team proved their ability to adapt to weather, track, and altitude conditions with an impressive win in Denver.
Force is aware of the missed opportunity in Denver after qualifying on top, but she is not looking back and expressed confidence in her team. "I'm always betting on us, and I feel that we are the team to beat," Force said. "It's tough weekend after weekend in this class, and there's a lot of good competition out here, but I'm always pulling for us. We have a solid race car and we're going for a championship."
The last time the NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series raced at Pacific Raceways was in 2019; Austin Prock (Top Fuel), John Force (Funny Car), and Matt Hartford (Pro Stock) took the trophies.
