Steven Spielberg’s Former Floating Mansion Is One of the Most Expensive Charter Yachts

Last year, one of the top sales on the luxury yacht market was that of Seven Seas, the superyacht formerly owned the late Steven Spielberg. For more than a decade, the $150 million pleasure craft had been privately used, but the new billionaire owner decided to also offer it for luxury charter, for the first time.
The famous Seven Seas had been built for the iconic movie director in 2010, by Oceanco. At 282 feet (86 meters) it was one the largest yachts in the world, boasting unique features, such as state-of-the-art professional cinema room. This year, it’s one of the most expensive options on the luxury charter market – one week onboard the yacht renamed Man of Steel costs $1.2 million.
It’s not just the vessel’s legendary status that justifies the price, but plenty of impressive features. Man of Steel has not just one, but two swimming pools, plus a private Jacuzzi area. It doesn’t have a simple spa area, but a generous wellness center, including a gym with floor-to-ceiling windows for stunning views, a massage room, and a sauna.
The main swimming pool boasts a 15-foot (4.6 meters) glass wall which, according to Yacht Bible, can also double as a movie screen. The deck where it’s located acts as a helipad as well. There’s enough room for up to 12 guests, with the owner’s private space sprawling over an entire deck. One of the two tenders available is a Limo tender that’s big enough to welcome all the guests onboard, spoiling them with air conditioning, a flat screen TV, and premium upholstery. And this is just one of the many water toys on board the Man of Steel.
This new name is a staple for Barry Zekelman, a steel industry billionaire who is also a serial yacht owner. Thanks to him, Spielberg’s famous superyacht can now be enjoyed by anyone who can afford to part with more than $1 million per week. This top luxury charter yacht is available through Ocean Independence.
