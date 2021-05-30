World’s Largest Superyacht Made of Composite Materials, Majesty 175, Premieres

It’s not every day that a new record in naval design is set, so this is a very important milestone: Majesty 175, officially the largest fiberglass superyacht in the world, has had its official premiere after completing sea trials.
Announced in 2016 at the Monaco Yacht Show and officially launched in late 2020, Majesty 175 was completed just now and premiered last weekend, at the Dubai Harbor in the UAE. It is the flagship of a new line of super-light and super-efficient superyachts from UAE-based shipyard Gulf Craft, with construction handled entirely in the home country.
A video of the premiere, attended by authorities and a variety of politicians, is available at the bottom of the page. Majesty 175 isn’t just the largest composite production superyacht in the world, but also the largest vessel from the shipyard. It is the first in a line of similar vessels aiming for efficiency, shallow sailing and transoceanic range. The owner of this first unit is a “prominent Emirati businessman” whose identity has not been disclosed to the public.
We’ve given Majesty 175 the coverstory treatment after its launch in November 2020, and one very important detail stands out with the world premiere: despite initial statements that the superstructure would be of fiberglass, composite materials were used for both. With a length of 54 meters (177 feet), Majesty 175 is very lightweight given the use of advanced composite materials like carbon fiber and vinyl ester. Its light weight and shallow draft of just 2.05 meters (6.7 feet) allow for close beach access.
Cristiano Gatto Design penned the interior and exterior design, while Yankee Delta Studio handled naval architecture. Onboard accommodation is for 14 guests across seven luxurious cabins (including the master suite) and 10 crew. Features include a stunning infinity pool, a hybrid sky-lounge slash open sun deck, and a private deck for the master suite, ensuring maximum privacy for the owner.
Majesty 175 is powered by twin MTU 2,012 hp engines, and comes with a top speed of 16.5 knots and a cruising speed of 10 knots. Its range is of 4,000 nautical miles at cruising speed, which gives it transoceanic range and makes it a true standout for a vessel of its size. It is priced at around $35 million.
