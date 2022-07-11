This Year’s Most Spectacular Supermoon, the Buck Moon, Raises the Alarm

Summer nights are one of the most beautiful time of the year to admire a full moon. Especially when this happens to be the biggest and brightest full moon of the year, meaning a supermoon. But its beauty also warns about potential dangers.
Starting early Tuesday morning, throughout Friday early morning, the moon will appear full to us. On Wednesday, July 13, it will be closest to the Earth for 2022, at approximately 5 a.m. EDT (09:00 GMT). According to EarthSky, it will be at 222,089 miles (357,418 km) from Earth, compared to the average distance of 240,000 miles (385,000 km).
Since it’s the closest supermoon of the year, it could theoretically look bigger and brighter, but it can be hard to tell the difference. Still, people continue to be fascinated by this phenomenon and hope to see the moon looking like never before, ever since this term became popular, about a decade ago.
Although astrologer Richard Nolle coined the term back in 1979, the supermoon phenomenon became widely popular only in 2011. That’s because it was connected to a powerful earthquake in Japan. The term was used to define a new moon or a full moon that occurred within 90% of perigree, which means when it’s closest to Earth.
Nolle was the one who not only defined supermoons, but also spoke of their connection to “geophysical stress,” according to Space. Although there is no scientific proof for a direct link between supermoons and earthquakes, people fear their potential negative affects to this day.
Even though they may not cause earthquakes, they do bring dangerous high tides, raising the alarm for people in coastal areas. Plus, traditionally, this full moon was connected to lighting. The Native American name for this full moon is Buck moon or Thunder moon, warning about the dangers of getting struck by lightning.
Whether or not this year’s closest supermoon will wreak havoc, it continues to fascinate us with the promise of a shining spectacle that’s worth watching.
Since it’s the closest supermoon of the year, it could theoretically look bigger and brighter, but it can be hard to tell the difference. Still, people continue to be fascinated by this phenomenon and hope to see the moon looking like never before, ever since this term became popular, about a decade ago.
Although astrologer Richard Nolle coined the term back in 1979, the supermoon phenomenon became widely popular only in 2011. That’s because it was connected to a powerful earthquake in Japan. The term was used to define a new moon or a full moon that occurred within 90% of perigree, which means when it’s closest to Earth.
Nolle was the one who not only defined supermoons, but also spoke of their connection to “geophysical stress,” according to Space. Although there is no scientific proof for a direct link between supermoons and earthquakes, people fear their potential negative affects to this day.
Even though they may not cause earthquakes, they do bring dangerous high tides, raising the alarm for people in coastal areas. Plus, traditionally, this full moon was connected to lighting. The Native American name for this full moon is Buck moon or Thunder moon, warning about the dangers of getting struck by lightning.
Whether or not this year’s closest supermoon will wreak havoc, it continues to fascinate us with the promise of a shining spectacle that’s worth watching.