Kairos Superyacht by Oceanco and Pininfarina Is Here to Break, Re-Write the Rules

In Ancient Greek, “Kairos” means “the right time” or the “opportune moment” to do or say something and is, as such, distinguishable from “Chronos,” which refers to clock time. According to the Dutch shipyard, the time to change the future is now, and Kairos, their latest superyacht concept, is the perfect platform to show how it could be done.
Kairos was first presented to the public earlier this year, when Oceanco announced the partnership with the naval division of Pininfarina and Lateral Naval Architects, as part of its NXT initiative on sustainability and innovation. The goal was to create, with assistance from these two partners, the blueprint for the sustainable yachting industry of tomorrow, which would put the environment first without compromise in terms of comfort or luxury.
The full unveiling of Kairos took place at this year’s Monaco Yacht Show, in September. Of all the superyacht concepts presented in recent months, it is, without a doubt, among the most visually intriguing and spectacular, but also the most eco-conscious. It would make sense for it to be so, since Lateral is behind one of the “greenest” superyachts today, the stunning sail-assisted Black Pearl, also built by Oceanco.
the shipyard to break all design rules and write its own. Unlike most superyachts, the 90-meter (295-foot) Kairos has a symmetrical profile, which means it can sail in either direction so that it resembles more a “floating, living island” than a vessel. Oceanco calls it an intentional “elimination of momentum,” which supposedly frees guests to “live fully in the moment, without the sense of urgency to move to a new destination.” Which is to say, when you're not rushing anywhere, you might as well live in the moment.
That sounds like marketing mumbo-jumbo, but it’s backed up by Kairos itself. Onboard, clear lines and delimitations disappear, so that spaces converge and spill into one another, creating a sense of freedom and communion. You still get pockets of privacy and intimacy, but they too are only vaguely separated from everything else.
Perhaps most impressive in terms of interior design, which Pininfarina signs, is the vertical, three-level piazza smack in the middle of the boat. You get an open platform on the lower deck, right above water level, and glass floors / ceilings that create a continuous space that cuts the interior in half. All entry points lead to this vertical piazza, much like all roads were once said to have led to Rome.
Guest cabins are located on the lower deck. This way, guests get stunning views on the water, while the space up top remains free for communal use. Interiors are vast and luxurious, easily blending with the outdoors to create the most surreal experience at sea.
“Our passion as designers is to imagine new concepts of space that are capable of bringing enchantment to every moment of the experience,” Paolo Pininfarina said of the project. “On Kairos, time, space and people connect to be one in the moment. The owner and their guests are at the epicenter of the onboard experience, and the surrounding space adapts to their every desire. A 360-degree approach to design at once connects you to the sea below, to the light above and to the spaces and people beside you. It nourishes your curiosity on an instinctive level and encourages you to explore new experiences and perspectives.”
For those of us whose curiosity won’t be nourished directly, whether on an instinctive level or not, it’s a visual treat, at the very least.
Kairos was first presented to the public earlier this year, when Oceanco announced the partnership with the naval division of Pininfarina and Lateral Naval Architects, as part of its NXT initiative on sustainability and innovation. The goal was to create, with assistance from these two partners, the blueprint for the sustainable yachting industry of tomorrow, which would put the environment first without compromise in terms of comfort or luxury.
The full unveiling of Kairos took place at this year’s Monaco Yacht Show, in September. Of all the superyacht concepts presented in recent months, it is, without a doubt, among the most visually intriguing and spectacular, but also the most eco-conscious. It would make sense for it to be so, since Lateral is behind one of the “greenest” superyachts today, the stunning sail-assisted Black Pearl, also built by Oceanco.
the shipyard to break all design rules and write its own. Unlike most superyachts, the 90-meter (295-foot) Kairos has a symmetrical profile, which means it can sail in either direction so that it resembles more a “floating, living island” than a vessel. Oceanco calls it an intentional “elimination of momentum,” which supposedly frees guests to “live fully in the moment, without the sense of urgency to move to a new destination.” Which is to say, when you're not rushing anywhere, you might as well live in the moment.
That sounds like marketing mumbo-jumbo, but it’s backed up by Kairos itself. Onboard, clear lines and delimitations disappear, so that spaces converge and spill into one another, creating a sense of freedom and communion. You still get pockets of privacy and intimacy, but they too are only vaguely separated from everything else.
Perhaps most impressive in terms of interior design, which Pininfarina signs, is the vertical, three-level piazza smack in the middle of the boat. You get an open platform on the lower deck, right above water level, and glass floors / ceilings that create a continuous space that cuts the interior in half. All entry points lead to this vertical piazza, much like all roads were once said to have led to Rome.
Guest cabins are located on the lower deck. This way, guests get stunning views on the water, while the space up top remains free for communal use. Interiors are vast and luxurious, easily blending with the outdoors to create the most surreal experience at sea.
“Our passion as designers is to imagine new concepts of space that are capable of bringing enchantment to every moment of the experience,” Paolo Pininfarina said of the project. “On Kairos, time, space and people connect to be one in the moment. The owner and their guests are at the epicenter of the onboard experience, and the surrounding space adapts to their every desire. A 360-degree approach to design at once connects you to the sea below, to the light above and to the spaces and people beside you. It nourishes your curiosity on an instinctive level and encourages you to explore new experiences and perspectives.”
For those of us whose curiosity won’t be nourished directly, whether on an instinctive level or not, it’s a visual treat, at the very least.