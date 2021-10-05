Asian-Inspired Superyacht Redefines Luxury, Boasting a Plunge Pool and Private Hot Tub

Gone are the days when the most remote locations on Earth were only accessible to professional explorers, and when traveling to such places was an endurance test. Today, you can travel around the world on board your private yacht, indulging in pure luxury, as long as you can afford it.
What would be even better than going on a personal adventure cruising journey in remote areas, close to the Arctic? A possible answer could be to do so while enjoying a jacuzzi or a private, deluxe hot tub. You can have them both, on board the majestic Tranquility, a 300-foot (91.5 meters) yacht built by the renown Dutch brand, Oceanco. Delivered in 2014, this aptly-named superyacht is now available for sale, at Burgess Yachts.
What makes this superyacht stand out is that it seamlessly blends the capabilities of an ocean-going world explorer with the sumptuous, refined accommodation of a billionaire’s yacht.
On one hand, it’s rugged and powerful: the ice-classed hull can withstand long travels in the Arctic region and high speeds of up to 18.5 knots. Powered by 4,800 HP MTU20V4000 M73 diesel engines, this massive explorer can travel for 5,000 nautical miles, at 14 knots, without depending on external support.
On the other hand, Tranquility reveals a stunningly lavish interior. Created by Winch Design, the Asian-inspired interior is based on rare, luxurious materials, such as bamboo, bleached oak, Travertino Velluto marble and gold leaf. A giant, 215 square feet (20 square meters) pool and generous sun lounging area welcome guests on the upper deck. This is also where the master suite is located, featuring a lounge, a study and a private, premium hot tub. A private door leads straight to the jacuzzi.
On the lower deck, guests can relax at the beach club, big enough to include a bar and a lounge area, or at the special wellness area, that offers not just a sauna, hammam and fully-equipped gym, but also a plunge pool and experiential showers.
The flexible layout can be adapted according to the owner’s preferences, for enough room to accommodate up to 22 guests, in 11 cabins.
A giant, Asian-style oasis at sea, Tranquility was made for supreme pampering, while exploring the world. But be ready to part with $174 million (€149.9 million).
