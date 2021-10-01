autoevolution
Rocket-Like 345-Foot Hybrid Superyacht Concept Is a Billionaire Adventurer’s Fantasy
What if your mission is to explore the world?” – this is how Oceanco introduces its mind-blowing Esquel superyacht concept, meant to go from a lavish party at Cannes to a secluded area in Patagonia, where an insane onboard range of toys, from tenders to off-road vehicles, can be put to the test.

1 Oct 2021, 21:06 UTC ·
Picture this: you’re a passionate explorer in the prime of his life, eager to study the depths of the oceans, save the planet, and discover some of the wildest places on Earth. While traveling on board your superyacht, you want to feel just like home, surrounded by the most comfortable, luxurious amenities. But, once you get to a far-away destination, you’re ready for adrenaline-pumping experiences. This is the concept behind Esquel.

The recent Cannes and Monaco Yacht Shows proved that there’s a growing interest in environmentally friendly yachts, as well as for ones that are more suitable for world exploration rather than simple leisure vacations. Oceanco, the Dutch brand known for its outstanding superyacht designs, is always ahead of trends. The diesel-electric Esquel expedition yacht was launched in 2019 at the Dubai International Boat Show and continues to be one of the most fascinating concepts of its kind.

Esquel’s striking, bold appearance is owed to Timur Bozca, an award-winning designer based in London and Antalya, who was inspired by a spacecraft when he created the Oceanco explorer. A rocket that doesn’t fly but rather descends from the sky to take over the water.

On the one hand, Esquel was meant to cruise anywhere, from the North Pole to the South Pole, which is why it was built with a strengthened hull, Polar classification, and a “state-of-the-art” diesel-electric propulsion system. Lateral Naval Architects and Engineering combined 80% conventional, proven technologies with 20% emerging ones for a truly innovative yacht when it comes to sustainability and efficiency.

Self-sufficient and resilient, this majestic expedition yacht is like a rocket on water, with its top speed of 16.5 knots (almost 19 mph), and a 7,000-nautical mile range.

On the other hand, the Sci-Fi-like exterior reveals a warm and inviting interior, imagined by the London-based stylist Gina Brennan. On the outside, Esquel is an otherworldly spacecraft, but on the inside it’s the home of a young explorer who has gathered various artifacts and antiques throughout his journeys.

The fire pit creates a cozy atmosphere, while the enclosed pool and wellness space with stunning, panoramic views invite the young explorer to indulge, even when traveling to some of the most remote, wild locations on Earth. The generous, 200 square meters (2,153 square feet) main deck is balanced by the aft deck superstructure.

The versatile layout can include more entertainment areas or multi-purpose cabins, such as offices, study rooms, first response units – depending on the owner’s ultimate goal. Esquel can be a party-going, ultra-fancy superyacht, or it can be a futuristic science platform, with onboard laboratories or even coral reef farms, to help save the almost extinct reefs.

Whether focusing more on a scientific laboratory or a sumptuous expedition superyacht, one thing’s for sure: Esquel is an adventurer’s fantasy come true once it gets to any preferred destination. What is even better than going on an off-road adventure? The answer is: to travel on a superyacht anywhere in the world and go off-roading in some of the wildest places everybody’s ever been to.

There’s enough room on this yacht for an off-road vehicle and motorbikes, in addition to the mandatory helicopter, plus two submarines for some underwater exploring. That’s because Esquel was developed in collaboration with exploration expert Pelorus.

If the “land toys” aren’t enough, this superyacht is also built with a giant, 230 square meters (2,475 square feet) tender garage for all the water toys you can think of. So, whether you want to fly, ride, drive or float, Esquel is built for maximum adventure potential.

Oceanco reminds us that 80% of yacht activity unfolds in only 20% of the world’s oceans. Not to mention that the vast universe beneath these oceans is still mostly unknown. It’ time to go further, experience more, and help our planet at the same time, and Esquel looks like the perfect yacht for that.

