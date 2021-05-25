Watch the Virgin Spaceship Drop From a Plane and Shoot Up to Space Like a Pro

5 FP33 Cruiser Lets You Own a Piece of the Luxurious Boating Life for About $300K

4 New Sirena 68 Makes You Dream About Summer Parties With All of Your Friends

3 Deadly Serious Patrol Boat Looks Like a Lot of Fun on the Water

2 World’s Largest Charity Hospital Ship Is Ready to Start Its Life-Saving Missions

1 SW108 Superyacht Goes for Sustainable Sailing With Diesel Hybrid Electric System

More on this:

Fresh Out of Maine, the Back Cove 372 Yacht Is Boat Owners’ Dream Come True

A new boat that’s built based on customers’ feedback and preferences – this truly shows a company’s commitment to making its loyal clients happy. The Back Cove 372 is on its way and already eagerly expected. 8 photos



When the Maine-based company decided it’s time to rehabilitate one of its most popular and long-standing



Since almost all of the Back Cove 37 owners said that they would prefer a larger-than-standard engine, the Back Cove 372 will feature a Cummins 600hp diesel engine with a 7” display as standard, and a Volvo D8 engine option, with a 7” Garmin display. The new boat will also have a more



For better control and precision, the original SE 80 thruster will be replaced by a SidePower SE 100 version, while the optional EPS Steering will take the place of the previous Power-Assist option.



But it’s not all about upgraded technical features. A fixed aft-facing seat, with folding armrests and a cup holder, will be installed on the cockpit, by popular demand. Plus, a new 32” Smart TV and an upgraded Fusion stereo system will make hanging out in the salon even more



The It might sound sad when we hear of a boat that’s being taken off line after a long career, but it can actually be the beginning of a new, exciting chapter, if the old model becomes the basis for a different, upgraded version. This is the story of the Back Cove 372, the latest model currently being built by Back Cove Yachts.When the Maine-based company decided it’s time to rehabilitate one of its most popular and long-standing boats , the Back Cove 37, the team realized that it would be better to use all the feedback from owners over the years and combine it with their own fresh ideas, to create something new, while keeping the elements that made Back Cove 37 such a beloved boat.Since almost all of the Back Cove 37 owners said that they would prefer a larger-than-standard engine, the Back Cove 372 will feature a Cummins 600hp diesel engine with a 7” display as standard, and a Volvo D8 engine option, with a 7” Garmin display. The new boat will also have a more powerful 24V DC electrical system that will increase run time and slow the speed at which thrusters overheat. Thanks to this, the boat will become easier to maneuver in challenging conditions, such as strong wind.For better control and precision, the original SE 80 thruster will be replaced by a SidePower SE 100 version, while the optional EPS Steering will take the place of the previous Power-Assist option.But it’s not all about upgraded technical features. A fixed aft-facing seat, with folding armrests and a cup holder, will be installed on the cockpit, by popular demand. Plus, a new 32” Smart TV and an upgraded Fusion stereo system will make hanging out in the salon even more fun . Future owners will also notice improved design features, including a redesigned helm pod, with anti-glare features, and frameless glass windows instead of the ones with standard aluminum frames.The Back Cove 372 will be ready to sail by the end of this summer, with her first appearance planned for the United States Powerboat Show in Maryland, in October.