Steven Spielberg’s Former $150M Superyacht Is Still the Most Popular Celebrity Yacht

There’s always a so-called “celebrity yacht” in the spotlight at any given time. Most recently, it’s undoubtedly Jeff Bezos’ Y721, not only due to its incredible height and luxury, but mostly because it sparked the bridge-related controversy. However, it seems that it’s far from matching the famous former Seven Seas in popularity.
Slash Gear came up with an interesting survey, asking 592 people across the U.S. which celebrity-owned superyacht would like to get a closer look at, if they could. It wasn’t the infamous Y721, even though it got quite a few votes.
Tiger Wood’s floating luxury toy called Privacy also got a lot of votes. This is no surprise, since this superyacht is so famous precisely for continuing to be mysterious after a very long time. In other words, nobody knows more about Privacy then they did ten years ago.
Michael Jordan’s superyacht called Joy was the runner-up in the Slash Gear survey, and the winner was a bit unexpected. It seems that a lot of folks (35% in this case) would like a personal tour of Seven Seas. Not the new yacht with that name that’s just been launched, but the one that carried that name under the ownership of Steven Spielberg.
Even though the new owner (since last year) is a different billionaire (steel industry tycoon Barry Zekelman) who changed the superyacht’s name to Man of Steel, and brought it to the luxury charter market for the first time, the public opinion will always remember it as “Steven Spielberg’s yacht.”
The massive 282-foot (86 meters) built by Oceanco is still spectacular, 12 years after its launch. It’s famous for the master suite that has an entire deck dedicate to it, the huge wellness center that includes a gym, a sauna, and a massage room, and the main swimming pool with a 15-foot (4.6 meters) glass wall, which doubles as a movie screen. That’s just one of the two pools, plus a jacuzzi.
Unfortunately, spending a week onboard Steven Spielberg’s former superyacht, worth $150 million, costs more than 1$ million – which only increases the aura of mystery and prestige that will continue to surround this famous vessel for decades.
