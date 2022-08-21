The Vanquish VQ11 Sports Line Is a Different Kind of Machine: A Sort of Luxury "Boat-Ski"

Folks, there are countless designs and ideas floating around in the world, and sometimes, some of those concepts turn into reality. This seems to be the case with the VQ11 Sports Line...boat-ski. I can't seem to find a better description for this trinket. Although the brains and hands behind the design, Vanquish Yachts, consider this machine a tender, it's one heck of a fun one if that's the case. Time to explore the sort of watery fun that can be had with such a machine.
If the name Vanquish means something to you, you could very well be one of the people that can afford their goods. Ever since this team popped up on the worldwide yachting scene back in 2012, they've been "challenging" the traditional industry with countless boats, tenders, and trinkets like the VQ11.
While combing the manufacturer's website for details on this bugger, the word "waterscooter" was also processed by my visual cortex, which basically tells you all you need to know about the VQ11: it's a scooter for water. And much like a scooter handles on land, so does the VQ11 bring a level of versatility and fun to your watery world. But we'll get into the abilities of this bugger shortly.
friends on board. If that were attempted with a traditional jet ski hull, you probably wouldn't even leave the dock.
Beyond the maneuverability of such a shape and design, another feature is clearly comfort. With a wider, slightly longer hull, waves will no longer affect your ride as they would on a classic jet ski. Yes, it should also handle like a miniature boat, hence why I called it a boat-ski.
Now, here's where things get very interesting. One of the selling points of this trinket is the level of power that the VQ11 boasts. According to the manufacturer, a Seedo engine is able to kick this craft around at speeds of up to 50 knots (57 mph) and a tad over. I don't know about you, but that's quite the speed.
have fuel, and even explore activities like water skiing and wakeboarding. All are made possible because of the attention that Vanquish pays to its customers and the machines its shipyards spit out.
Speaking of shipyards, it's important to note that this luxury toy isn't just the work of Vanquish; Guido de Groot Design was also in on the action and is responsible for some of the visual styling of this eye-catching vehicle. If this name is new to you as well, just know that they've been around since 1997 and have grown to be known for custom, innovative, and absolutely lavish motor and sailing yacht interiors.
All that aside, there's one little problem with the VQ11, its price. As I was exploring all that this vehicle has to offer, I was unable to find a price for a new one. To do so, you have to request a call or e-mail from Vanquish, but be prepared to have your ear inundated with sales pitches.
any old marina.
On the contrary, the most common place to see either of these two vehicles docked is in the garage of larger yachts or superyachts. Typically, the VQs are used as an additional vehicle that millionaire yacht owners take for a spin around sunrise, only to return to a warm coffee and breakfast served on a beach deck. Sounds like one heck of a way to live the watery lifestyle.
