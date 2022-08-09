Horizon Launches Brand-New FD90 Luxury Yacht for the Australian Market

Horizon Yachts introduced a Fast Displacement (FD) vessel specifically designed for the Australian market. The new FD90 was built to meet the Australian Maritime Safety Authority’s (AMSA) 2C Survey requirements, allowing it to operate either as a private yacht or a charter vessel.
The 90-foot (27.4-meter) yacht was designed with a focus on entertainment, featuring a semi-enclosed sky lounge and a beach garage with a hydraulic platform. It has a five-stateroom layout and plenty of outdoor space. On the aft deck, guests can enjoy al fresco dining. This area was filled with amenities: it includes both fixed and freestanding furniture and a Hi/Lo table. Passengers will also be able to sip on delicious cocktails provided at the wet bar.
They can also socialize in the main salon, which can be accessed via sliding glass doors. The extended use of glass surfaces makes this room appear even larger. The full-height windows that surround it also allow natural light to come inside. However, the electric light grey honeycomb blinds can block the light, providing privacy whenever guests need it.
Forward is a large seating area that includes a wine cabinet. The galley and dining area are located amidships, and they are separated by a privacy screen. There’s a dining table that can seat up to 10 people. Above it, guests will find a sophisticated Boyd Lighting pendant light fixture made of brass and cast crystal that illuminates the whole room. Another element that will stand out is the stardust backlit mullions, which give the interior spaces a contemporary look.
Passengers will find accommodation on the lower deck in four queen-sized VIPs, which include two mirrored suites amidships. The crew quarters are positioned aft of the engine room. The full-beam master stateroom is positioned forward on the main deck, and it comes with a his-and-hers ensuite. The room has a contemporary look as well, and it is highlighted with mirrored nightstands and an elegant quartzite feature wall.
Since it features a Skyline configuration, the FD90 has an enclosed wheelhouse section and three helm seats. There's also a seating area that can be converted into a bed. And let’s not forget about the semi-enclosed sky lounge, which serves as another spot for relaxation. It has a sizable lounge that includes Hi/Lo tables and a bar that has space for three barstools. Guests will find a Jacuzzi and aft grill area as well. They can also sunbathe on the foredeck bow. This space features an awning, so they can enjoy the shade whenever they want.
Horizon Yachts Australia Director Mark Western says that the shipyard “has seen record sales in the Australian market in the last year,” so the new FD90 yacht “not only provides an ideal high-volume interior with the amenities and staterooms of a superyacht, but as it is built to AMSA 2C Survey standards it also provides a great charter business opportunity.”
Following its arrival in Australia in late August, the yacht is scheduled to make its official debut during a VIP launch ceremony in Sanctuary Cove.
