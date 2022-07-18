K-Swapped Mini Jet Boat Hits the Water for the First Time, Tops Out at 46 MPH

About a decade ago, it felt like every other swap was using an LS engine. And that makes perfect sense. Who wouldn't want a reliable power unit that makes a lot of power and torque and also has a nice tune to it? It's still quite common to see Japanese and even Euro cars using this engine today, especially when it comes to the world of drifting. But the last few years have seen an influx of Honda K-swaps. They're even cheaper and can be quite potent if you strap a turbo on them.

9 photos