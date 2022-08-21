2022 NASCAR Cup Series Go Bowling at The Glen Live Coverage

Furthermore, there is a lot of competition for the playoff spots, and for the race today, Chase Elliot will start from the pole position. He is now tied with the other five drivers for most poles of any driver this season.
A lot of attention was on Kimi Raikkonen. After posting the 10th-fastest time in Group B practice, Raikkonen qualified 27th for his first Cup start in 11 years.
Kyle Larson had another excellent qualifying session, and he will start from second place, with a surprising Michael McDowell in P3.
20:19 UTC Michael McDowell asks if he should run his defroster. Told that he should.
Denny Hamlin says he has a "ton of water coming in through the dash."— Jordan Bianchi (@Jordan_Bianchi) August 21, 2022
"Yeah, this is going to be a first," crew chief Chris Gabehart responds.
20:15 UTC NASCAR Hall of Famer Rusty Wallace gives the command to start engines.
COMPETITION UPDATES:
- Each team will start today's race at @WGI on rain tires.
- Following the start, each team can determine their tire strategy.
Today's start and all restarts will be single file.
The Art of Racing in the Rain. ENGINES FIRED at @WGI! #NASCAR
ENGINES FIRED at @WGI! #NASCAR
USA Network
???? : https://t.co/K0jeN99Gw2 pic.twitter.com/kN7CSTRkFW
20:07 UTC Due to the wet conditions, the initial start with be single-file, and all restarts will be single-file until NASCAR deems the track to be dry enough for double-file restarts.
20:07 UTC There will be a 10-minute interval between the national anthem and the command to start engines as teams change from dry slicks to wet weather tires.
The rain isn't stopping us right now!
????: USA pic.twitter.com/JULErwTKtH
UPDATE: The lightning hold has been lifted at @WGI.
Pre-race ceremonies are happening now on @USA_Network!
Lightning has left the area. After the ceremonies are complete, teams will be allowed to change to rain tires. Tune in now to @USA_Network for the @NASCAR Cup Series action at @WGI.
Tune in now to @USA_Network for the @NASCAR Cup Series action at @WGI.
20:00 UTC The lightning hold has been lifted at Watkins Glen. Pre-race ceremonies will begin in short time.
19:39 UTC One of the rules is that with each lightning strike within an eight mile radius will reset the clock. Now, another lightning strike has been reported in the area, so there will be another 30 minutes before pre-race ceremonies.
Another lightning strike ... another hold for 30 minutes.
"Have you ever seen me drive in the rain? It is not spectacular." @KevinHarvick still remembers how that rain race at @COTA went for him. #NASCAR
#NASCAR ... Lightning hold is OVER— Dustin Long (@dustinlong) August 21, 2022
Ceremonies to begin in about 10 minutes (3:31 p.m. ET)
Crews can uncover the cars on pit road
19:14 UTC No updates for the moment. All we know is that the weather is bad. Maybe it's Kimi's fault.
19:02 UTC Rain reportedly starting at Watkins Glen. The sky is very dark and the wind has picked up.
19:01 UTC Weather will be a significant factor in this race, so here are some details and statistics. If rain prevents the race from being completed, this will be considered an official race at the end of Stage 2 at Lap 40.
If weather delays create a situation where the race must be shortened due to impending darkness, sunset should be at approximately 7:59 p.m. local time.
You voted! You decided! @chaseelliott's in-car camera will stream live on @YouTube this afternoon courtesy of our friends at @SunocoRacing! #FueledBySunoco
Kimi Raikkonen is ready to roll.— NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) August 21, 2022
He makes his @NASCAR Cup Series debut, with the threat of rain, at@WGI.
Tune in NOW to @USA_Network. pic.twitter.com/3KBTZxnQ8t
An hour from 3:19p ET green flag and potential for rain here at Watkins Glen. Would race in rain as long as no lightning or heavy puddling/spray/visibility issues.
We are currently under a lightning hold at @WGI. Stay tuned to @USA_Network for updates. #NASCAR
Stay tuned to @USA_Network for updates. #NASCAR pic.twitter.com/InzR6c0FjL
18:57 UTC Today's top ten for the race start at the 2022 Go Bowling at The Glen:
- 1 - #9 - Chase Elliott
- 2 - #5 - Kyle Larson
- 3 - #34 - Michael McDowell
- 4 - #24 - William Byron
- 5 - #8 - Tyler Reddick
- 6 - #16 - A.J. Allmendinger
- 7 - #17 - Chris Buescher
- 8 - #2 - Austin Cindric (R)
- 9 - #99 - Daniel Suarez
- 10 - #18 - Kyle Busch