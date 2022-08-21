2022 NASCAR Cup Series Go Bowling at The Glen Live Coverage

autoevolution
The penultimate race of the NASCAR Cup Series schedule will be full of international drivers from seven different countries.

21 Aug 2022, 18:53 UTC
One of them is ex-Formula One driver and the 2007 world champion Kimi Raikkonen, who will make his return to NASCAR after more than ten years. Besides Kimi, Mike Rockenfeller (one of the winners in the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 2010) will also race for the win in the 2022 Go Bowling at the Watkins Glen International circuit.

Furthermore, there is a lot of competition for the playoff spots, and for the race today, Chase Elliot will start from the pole position. He is now tied with the other five drivers for most poles of any driver this season.

A lot of attention was on Kimi Raikkonen. After posting the 10th-fastest time in Group B practice, Raikkonen qualified 27th for his first Cup start in 11 years.

Kyle Larson had another excellent qualifying session, and he will start from second place, with a surprising Michael McDowell in P3.

Updating...

20:19 UTC  Michael McDowell asks if he should run his defroster. Told that he should.

20:15 UTC  NASCAR Hall of Famer Rusty Wallace gives the command to start engines.

20:07 UTC  Due to the wet conditions, the initial start with be single-file, and all restarts will be single-file until NASCAR deems the track to be dry enough for double-file restarts.

20:07 UTC  There will be a 10-minute interval between the national anthem and the command to start engines as teams change from dry slicks to wet weather tires.

20:00 UTC  The lightning hold has been lifted at Watkins Glen. Pre-race ceremonies will begin in short time.

19:39 UTC  One of the rules is that with each lightning strike within an eight mile radius will reset the clock. Now, another lightning strike has been reported in the area, so there will be another 30 minutes before pre-race ceremonies.

19:14 UTC  No updates for the moment. All we know is that the weather is bad. Maybe it's Kimi's fault.

19:02 UTC  Rain reportedly starting at Watkins Glen. The sky is very dark and the wind has picked up.

19:01 UTC  Weather will be a significant factor in this race, so here are some details and statistics. If rain prevents the race from being completed, this will be considered an official race at the end of Stage 2 at Lap 40.

If weather delays create a situation where the race must be shortened due to impending darkness, sunset should be at approximately 7:59 p.m. local time.

18:57 UTC  Today's top ten for the race start at the 2022 Go Bowling at The Glen:

  • 1 - #9 - Chase Elliott
  • 2 - #5 - Kyle Larson
  • 3 - #34 - Michael McDowell
  • 4 - #24 - William Byron
  • 5 - #8 - Tyler Reddick
  • 6 - #16 - A.J. Allmendinger
  • 7 - #17 - Chris Buescher
  • 8 - #2 - Austin Cindric (R)
  • 9 - #99 - Daniel Suarez
  • 10 - #18 - Kyle Busch

