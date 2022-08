2022 NASCAR Cup Series Go Bowling at The Glen Live Coverage

One of them is ex- Formula One driver and the 2007 world champion Kimi Raikkonen , who will make his return to NASCAR after more than ten years. Besides Kimi, Mike Rockenfeller (one of the winners in the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 2010) will also race for the win in the 2022 Go Bowling at the Watkins Glen International circuit.Furthermore, there is a lot of competition for the playoff spots, and for the race today, Chase Elliot will start from the pole position . He is now tied with the other five drivers for most poles of any driver this season.A lot of attention was on Kimi Raikkonen. After posting the 10th-fastest time in Group B practice, Raikkonen qualified 27th for his first Cup start in 11 years.Kyle Larson had another excellent qualifying session, and he will start from second place, with a surprising Michael McDowell in P3.