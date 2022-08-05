The Platypus Is Not the Sea Vehicle You Expect

Not sure how many of you are familiar with this kind of water vehicles, but in our world, something called semi-submarines exist. As the name says, we’re talking about things that are as boats to use above the surface, matched to a submergible part that allows for underwater exploration.
There are several kinds of semi-submarines, the most common of which being those destined to be used in the tourism industry. We’ve already talked this week about such contraptions made by a Croatian company called Agena Marine.
Today, with our imagination fueled by a sales ad we stumbled upon on My Submarine, we’re going to talk a bit about a luxury semi-submarine called Platypus. Well, it’s not exactly a semi-submarine, as the submergible part is not shielded from the surrounding water, but it kind of serves the same purpose: give people a chance to experience underwater life.
Platypus is a company founded back in 2009 somewhere in France. Its name is inspired by the semiaquatic mammal of the same name, and a perfect fit, if you ask us, for the product it makes.
Described as the “first-ever worldwide semi-submersible,” the Platypus Craft looks like a normal motorboat seen from above the water. It is powered by a couple of outboard motors good for 150 hp that give it a top speed of 29 mph (47 kph) and can carry the pilot and a crew of five passengers.
What sets the Platypus apart from regular motorboats is that underneath it dangles a sort of pod for underwater sightseeing. It’s not an enclosed pod, meaning the people that move through the water supported by it have to wear specialized diving gear.
The pod can support up to five people with a combined weight of 400 kg (882 lbs), and when occupied, the boat attached to it has to limit its top speed to some 3 mph (5 kph).
The company offers two versions of the Platypus, namely the Speed and Yachting. Speed is something of a sport boat, while the Yachting is perfectly suited to be used as a tender.
As standard, these things come equipped with a hookah diving system comprising a double air compressor with six air hoses on the pod, propeller cages to protect divers from harm, a digital periscope to allow divers to see what’s happening above the water, and lights for a better view underwater (two spots with ten LEDs). Optionally, people can opt for more powerful lights and underwater cameras, and a comms system.
Platypus does not say how much one of these things costs, but as said, we found an advertisement for them on My Submarine. There, the asking price comes in the form of a sticker reading $245,000.
