Nautor Enters the Motoryacht Segment With 43-Foot Swan Shadow Powerboat

The latest addition to Finnish shipbuilder Nautor’s Swan range of sailing vessels, the elegant 43-foot (13.2-meter) Swan Shadow powerboat, is now available for purchase.
With the Swan Shadow motorboat, which was initially revealed in May last year at the Marina di Scarlino, Nautor taps into the motoryacht segment for the first time.
According to Robb Report, Swan Shadow is offered for sale through Asiamarine, a Hong Kong-based dealership, which will sell it for between $760,000 and $911,000 (~ €755,890 and €906,000) depending on the build.
The new high-performance chase boat sports design elements seen on the shipyard’s performance racing yachts and comes equipped with cutting-edge features that aren’t usually found on 40-foot powerboats but rather on larger custom yachts.
Boasting the same elegant lines as the sailing yachts in the Swan lineup, the newcomer comes equipped with three outboard engines, ranging from 225 hp to 350 hp each (228,2 ps to 355 ps), embedded in the aft platform. The motors will endow the vessel with an impressive speed of 55 knots (63 mph/101 kph) at full tilt and a cruising speed of 37 knots (42.5 mph/68.5 kph).
“For so many years, we’ve been thinking about launching a power boat, but we always resisted this temptation until we really felt we had something really special and unique to present. And this is what is happening with Swan Shadow,” says Leonardo Ferragamo, President of Nautor Swan. “She is full of the ingredients we believe in, and we are confident that we are going to make an important statement in the power yacht segment.”
With a versatile design signed off by renowned marine architect Jarkko Jämsén, Swan Shadow can be used as either a tender accompanying a superyacht or a standalone motorboat.
The newcomer can be customized to meet the requirements and desires of each future owner. As such, it is available with several deck layouts and roof options, made possible by a smart bolt-on system.
As far as the roof options are concerned, the Swan Shadow can be ordered in various variants ranging from a shorter, lightweight T-Top to an extended Long Top for greater protection in case of bad weather. The Long Top option is also available with telescopic pillars that allow turning it into a convertible limousine for owners who prefer privacy at sea. The entire range includes Sports, Pleasure, Limo, and Fisherman versions.
The powerboat is equipped with two passenger rooms and offers accommodation for up to ten guests. A movable aft platform offers guests easy access to the water or to the dock when used as a tender, and it is complemented by a typical walkaround deck without stairs for direct contact with the ocean.
As it turns out, Nautor is planning a bigger version of Shadow, and considering how this first powerboat in their portfolio has made waves throughout the yachting industry, we can only expect the next build to be a winning bet.
