American Millionaire Turns a Classic Masterpiece Into a Luxurious Floating Mansion

A classic Feadship is already a masterpiece, but one that is refitted at another prestigious shipyard, that of Royal Huisman in Amsterdam, takes things to a whole new level. Forget new launches, this elegant vessel combines the appeal of modern comfort with the timeless elegance of classic designs.
American millionaire Matt Voorhees is not only a “serial yacht owner” but one of the few bold ones who enjoy taking classic builds and modernizing them. Broadwater is his latest successful project – a Feadship model from 1994, which was completely revamped in a record time of nine months, just in time for the upcoming charter season.
Voorhees bought the classic masterpiece back in 2018, and it took over six months just to plan and design the future refit, according to Boat International. That’s because these were no small changes. The former Rasselas went from 171 feet (52 meters) to 182 feet (55.5 meters), with a new beach club, a completely re-styled interior, and the addition of the board systems required for changing its classification from “private” to “commercial use.”
The acclaimed designer Adam Voorhees (no relation) was in charge of the ambitious project, resulting in a modern classic superyacht that is now ready for a new owner. Matt Voorhees apparently is more passionate about transforming classic beauties into modern floating mansions, than keeping them. Freshly refitted, sporting an eye-catching dark blue hull, Broadwater is up for grabs over at Worth Avenue Yachts, with a price tag of $29.5 million.
It can accommodate six guests in 12 elegant cabins, including a stunning owner’s suite with 2 en-suite bathrooms connected by a glass shower. Like all modern superyachts, Broadwater features a gym, a spa pool, a bar area, and premium water toys, including a 38 feet (11.5 meters) Wajer chase boat, and a Castoldi jet tender. Powered by twin Caterpillar engines, this revamped masterpiece can hit 16 knots (18.4 mph/29.6 kph).
