Controversial Property Mogul’s Superyacht Is a Wild Party Boat in Disguise

If you want to feel like a carefree billionaire who’s living life to the fullest, this generous real estate tycoon lets you borrow his superyacht for a week or more, as long as you’ve got a few hundred thousand dollars to spare. When it’s not welcoming charter guests, this pleasure craft is just one big party boat.
Don’t let the name of this superyacht fool you. “My Little Violet” is anything but shy. Built in 2006, this German 149-footer (45.6 meters) became famous thanks to its owner, one of the infamous Tchenguiz brothers. Known as some of the wealthiest businessmen in the UK, Vincent and Robert Tchenguiz also made waves with their ultra-glamorous lifestyle. And no glam lifestyle is possible without one of more luxury floating mansions.
Vincent’s floating luxury toy is a Mangusta 130 named Veni, Vidi, Vici, while the younger Robert owns the Abeking & Rasmussen superyacht My Little Violet. Both vessels are known for hosting memorable parties in high-end locations, and Robert was casually confirming in an interview a few years ago that he spends every weekend at Cannes, onboard his pleasure craft. So, it’s not surprising why his life is seen by many as the epitome of the “Riviera playboy lifestyle.”
However, when it’s not hosting wild parties at Cannes, My Little Violet is the perfect family yacht. For example, the main salon and the outdoor dining area can be joined to create a unique double lounging area.
The elegant master’s suite on the main deck boasts floor-to-ceiling windows that allow plenty of natural light in, as well as a sumptuous marble en-suite bathroom. Four more suites are available on the lower deck, all with en-suite bathrooms. The entire decor exudes a cozy elegance, with an abundance of precious materials such as leather, suede, and silk.
A total of 10 guests can enjoy the luxurious amenities onboard My Little Violet, including a gym and plenty of water toys. For those who want a taste of the billionaire lifestyle, this famous yacht is available through Ocean Independence, for $200,000 per week.
Vincent’s floating luxury toy is a Mangusta 130 named Veni, Vidi, Vici, while the younger Robert owns the Abeking & Rasmussen superyacht My Little Violet. Both vessels are known for hosting memorable parties in high-end locations, and Robert was casually confirming in an interview a few years ago that he spends every weekend at Cannes, onboard his pleasure craft. So, it’s not surprising why his life is seen by many as the epitome of the “Riviera playboy lifestyle.”
However, when it’s not hosting wild parties at Cannes, My Little Violet is the perfect family yacht. For example, the main salon and the outdoor dining area can be joined to create a unique double lounging area.
The elegant master’s suite on the main deck boasts floor-to-ceiling windows that allow plenty of natural light in, as well as a sumptuous marble en-suite bathroom. Four more suites are available on the lower deck, all with en-suite bathrooms. The entire decor exudes a cozy elegance, with an abundance of precious materials such as leather, suede, and silk.
A total of 10 guests can enjoy the luxurious amenities onboard My Little Violet, including a gym and plenty of water toys. For those who want a taste of the billionaire lifestyle, this famous yacht is available through Ocean Independence, for $200,000 per week.