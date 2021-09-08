The Response Is Diamondback Bicycle’s Answer to an Ever-Shifting Cycle Industry

CGI Caterpillar Backhoe Going the Hot Rod Dragster Route Is Plain Labor Day Fun

Easily just as globally recognizable as – let's say – John Deer’s iconic green livery is CAT’s yellow attire. And does anything say Labor Day more than a Caterpillar Inc. backhoe loader? Perhaps one with Hot Rod and dragster credentials... 7 photos



Now, if that doesn’t neatly tie in with the works and contributions of laborers throughout America that get recognized each year on Labor Day, we have no idea what could. Perhaps something that bodes "



Well, it turns out that Oscar Vargas, the pixel master behind the wb.artist20 account on social media had that line of thought during the extended weekend’s spare time. So, he proceeded to create something



And it’s a special backhoe loader. One that comes with a blown engine, dual towering exhaust pipes, huge wheels, and massively wide tires. Actually, the big wheels and chunky tires are nothing uncommon for a real backhoe loader. Only this time around, they were both smoothed out and turned into polished wonders along with groove-free competition rubber.



Considering that we are dealing with something that was done just for fun and will forever remain in the wishful thinking state, we are going to give it a smile and a hall pass. Hopefully, that’s all it gets and there’s no one





