Sunreef 80 Eco Yacht Is a High-Tech, Low Impact Sailing Masterpiece, Says Formula One Ace

This time, the popular vlogger and car enthusiast got a special treat he generously shared with the internet: a cruise on one of the most exclusivist watercraft ever: the Sunreef 80 Eco Yacht. A fantastic catamaran with unique characteristics, chief among which is environmental friendliness.
Built by Sunreef Yachts, the 80 Eco boat boasts solar panel cladding – one of the most technologically advanced solar cells on the seven seas, according to the manufacturer. Play the second video if you're interested in the solar tech behind, above, inside, and outside this beautiful boat.
Not only does it generate power from the Sun, but it also uses that electricity to navigate the vessel when the wind is too lazy. The 160 kW main motors turn the propellers through the water to speeds of up to 10 knots (11.5 mph, or 18.5 kph). The 475-kW battery bank is suitable for eight hours of navigation at that speed.
The yacht is high-tech enough to make the racing driver crawl deep inside the ship's engine room. Of course, it's only for show – show us the state-of-the-art power cells (and their dedicated ultra-efficient air-conditioning system).
kWh for superior weight efficiency and performance.
We mentioned earlier that the electric motors drive the propellers, but the reciprocal relation is power-generating. While underway with strong winds, the sailing boat does not use the motors. However, the screws rotate freely in the water. As the catamaran sails, the water pushes the propeller blades. So the driveshafts now act as dynamos, charging the batteries.
The clever combination of Sun, wind and water solutions significantly and positively impact the vessel's energy efficiency. The 45.5 kWp solar panels - integrated throughout the yacht structure – cover an area of 1,765 square feet (164 square meters). The proprietary solar panel technology allows them to be fitted in the mast, boom, hull sides, and flybridge front and sides.
But a total lack of wind and Sun is highly unlikely in Dubai, where the Sunreef 80 Eco is currently taking its voyagers. Ten can sail around any time, with luxurious accommodations, fine dining, and bar options (see the gallery for an insight into the lush exclusiveness).
The very spacious 38 feet wide (11.5 meters) double hull is segmented into seven cabins – five of them are double occupancy guest cabins. The sumptuous master suite is adorned with a walk-in dressing, a desk and a sofa, a big screen retractable TV, and a spacious bathroom.
The 80-foot (24 meters) long yacht is strikingly fluid in all shapes and profiles, with areas flowing seamlessly into one another. The video reveals the generous central lounge – fitted with a self-playing piano that impressed the sustainability supporter Rosberg – and its panoramic view. With an infinite number of customizations, it offers access to the bow terrace and cockpit.
perfect relaxation zone. On top of all this (and it is not a metaphor!), the bridge is also a leisure area, with the ideally paired jacuzzi and barbeque, fittingly accompanied by a wet bar and sun pads.
You might wonder how deep your pockets would need to be for such a luxuriant, sustainable, and high-tech-packed ocean wanderer. That information depends entirely on the level of customization a potential buyer might request, so get in touch with the shipyard for details.
