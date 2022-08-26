Extra Yachts' New Catamaran Called Villa Actually Looks Like a Luxurious Modern Villa

The industries of yachts and automobiles are usually worlds apart, especially when it comes to the entry fee, even at the lowest levels. However, they do have a couple of things in common, and making amazing concepts is one of them.
Today’s concept and is special because Extra Yachts is adding an extra hull to their usual design. This marks their entry into the catamaran market with a project called the X30 Villa, which aims to start a new line of vessels.
The name Villa seems to suit the vessel quite well as it looks more like a modern luxury home than a yacht. The multi-level design with panoramic glass replacing all non-structural walls gives an open feeling like no other. Be it looking up at the night sky or just admiring the waves on the open sea, this home away from home gives an unprecedented spirit of freedom and adventure.
But the open design does not just stop here, as elements have been thought of throughout the 30m (98ft) yacht to augment the feeling. Starting from the upper deck, an infinity pool joins the alfredo dining area and flows into the main deck below, creating a symbolic bridge between the two levels.
On the main deck, the feeling is amplified by an open space design, typical of high-end homes. The original intent was to have a big open area that integrates multiple rooms specific to yachts. The saloon was meant to seamlessly flow into the bar, galley, and even a library. However, as all such vessels are bespoke, you could opt to have the spaces separated or even relegate the galley below the deck.
The owner’s cabin will be a magical place where the passage of time will become a complete pleasure. It contains a spa-style en suite split to make you forget about any form of stress and a balcony that can be lowered to make you feel even more connected to the sea.
There is another element that can be lowered to provide an even more direct connection to the waters outside. That is a platform that can support a tender of 5m (16ft) or more and a selection of water toys. It can either be lowered into the water so you can enjoy a jet ski ride or aligned with the swim platforms, creating an enormous beach area. And the beach area might even be taken next to an actual beach for a definitive open experience aboard this vessel. Thanks to the catamaran design’s double hull, the Villa will benefit from a shallow draft and high stability. This means you get the opportunity to go and explore any exotic and remote shores your heart desires.
This concept by Extra Yachts seems to have thought of everything, including the environment. Sustainable and natural materials will be used throughout this superb yacht with no compromise on quality or luxury. A highly efficient hybrid propulsion system will benefit from the integration of solar panels atop the yacht that will take care of the power needs of onboard amenities.
