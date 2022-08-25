Fiart Mare Taps Into the Luxury Yacht Market With a 54-Foot Elegant Open Boat

Renowned Italian shipyard Fiart Mare seems to move in this direction with the introduction of a new yacht model bearing the name P54, with “P” standing for Passion and also paying homage to the man behind its design, naval architect Stefano Pastrovich.
The yacht’s prototype was presented at the Cannes Yacht Festival in 2021 and marks a step upmarket for the shipbuilder with the birth of a new luxury lineup.
P54, as its name suggests, is a 54-foot (16-meter) long open yacht that is muscly on the outside and spacious on the inside. With a maximum beam of 16.7 feet (5.1 meters), the new model offers no less than three outdoor living spaces and two versions of interior layouts.
Its elegant design is based on three key principles - volume, large spaces, and functionality - while the vessel’s hull is defined by slender lines, with a very high profile on the water. The height of the bulwarks follows a decreasing line from front to back, giving the model a dynamic profile.
Actually, fluidity and dynamism characterize all the spaces on this boat, which can be observed even from the hull, with its imposing, rounded bow, which has both an aesthetic and a practical function - that of increasing the interior volumes.
“The P54 has a distinctive design and beautiful marine qualities. It draws its inspiration from superyachts and offers a surface area equivalent to that of a 60-foot boat. The exterior spaces are well protected from view by high bulwarks. Luxury is intimacy,” the designer explains.
yacht features a closed and removable transom. This can be folded down and create a generous space to enjoy the surrounding environment more freely on two sun loungers or can be used for swimming at anchor.
Under the aft area, a tender garage can accommodate a 9.1-foot (2.80-meter) tender.
Access to the central area is made via two comfortable steps. The main deck houses a spacious dining area with a large table seating ten people and a lounge area.
Meanwhile, the forward section includes a built-in sunbathing area with a retractable dining table hidden in the cushions. Access to this space is done through the central windscreen.
Actually, with the side walkways completely eliminated to gain in living space, all circulation on board is done through the large central area. Thus, this space seems safer and more comfortable.
Different configurations are possible for the new P54, with or without a hardtop, which can be installed at a later date. As such, prospective clients can choose whether to have an open yacht with awnings or one with a covered central space, under which they can place a sofa and dining table.
The headroom on the lower deck is 6.5 feet (2 meters), and plenty of natural light comes in through the large hull window.
Regarding finishings, a range of quality materials was used in the interior design, such as dark-toned oak, ash, ebony, and elegant fabrics, emphasizing the exclusivity and luxury that are to be expected of top-of-the-line yachts.
Total comfort for guests and uninterrupted contact with the sea were the main focus points for the designer, but flexibility seems to have also mattered so as to offer future owners the possibility to bring in their input and have a custom boat that better responds to their needs.
“Architect Stefano Patrovich has designed a boat in which all the external furniture is loose, all the space is flexible and can be furnished and configured according to the owner’s needs,” the boatyard explains.
The datasheet on the boatbuilder’s website does not include details about the engine, but it does mention that the new yacht will be able to reach speeds of 34-39 knots (63-72 kph).
For the moment, Fiart Mare hasn’t revealed info regarding the price of the P54, either, but rumors say it will be offered for €1,450,000 (or around $1,448,300).
The yacht’s prototype was presented at the Cannes Yacht Festival in 2021 and marks a step upmarket for the shipbuilder with the birth of a new luxury lineup.
P54, as its name suggests, is a 54-foot (16-meter) long open yacht that is muscly on the outside and spacious on the inside. With a maximum beam of 16.7 feet (5.1 meters), the new model offers no less than three outdoor living spaces and two versions of interior layouts.
Its elegant design is based on three key principles - volume, large spaces, and functionality - while the vessel’s hull is defined by slender lines, with a very high profile on the water. The height of the bulwarks follows a decreasing line from front to back, giving the model a dynamic profile.
Actually, fluidity and dynamism characterize all the spaces on this boat, which can be observed even from the hull, with its imposing, rounded bow, which has both an aesthetic and a practical function - that of increasing the interior volumes.
“The P54 has a distinctive design and beautiful marine qualities. It draws its inspiration from superyachts and offers a surface area equivalent to that of a 60-foot boat. The exterior spaces are well protected from view by high bulwarks. Luxury is intimacy,” the designer explains.
yacht features a closed and removable transom. This can be folded down and create a generous space to enjoy the surrounding environment more freely on two sun loungers or can be used for swimming at anchor.
Under the aft area, a tender garage can accommodate a 9.1-foot (2.80-meter) tender.
Access to the central area is made via two comfortable steps. The main deck houses a spacious dining area with a large table seating ten people and a lounge area.
Meanwhile, the forward section includes a built-in sunbathing area with a retractable dining table hidden in the cushions. Access to this space is done through the central windscreen.
Actually, with the side walkways completely eliminated to gain in living space, all circulation on board is done through the large central area. Thus, this space seems safer and more comfortable.
Different configurations are possible for the new P54, with or without a hardtop, which can be installed at a later date. As such, prospective clients can choose whether to have an open yacht with awnings or one with a covered central space, under which they can place a sofa and dining table.
The headroom on the lower deck is 6.5 feet (2 meters), and plenty of natural light comes in through the large hull window.
Regarding finishings, a range of quality materials was used in the interior design, such as dark-toned oak, ash, ebony, and elegant fabrics, emphasizing the exclusivity and luxury that are to be expected of top-of-the-line yachts.
Total comfort for guests and uninterrupted contact with the sea were the main focus points for the designer, but flexibility seems to have also mattered so as to offer future owners the possibility to bring in their input and have a custom boat that better responds to their needs.
“Architect Stefano Patrovich has designed a boat in which all the external furniture is loose, all the space is flexible and can be furnished and configured according to the owner’s needs,” the boatyard explains.
The datasheet on the boatbuilder’s website does not include details about the engine, but it does mention that the new yacht will be able to reach speeds of 34-39 knots (63-72 kph).
For the moment, Fiart Mare hasn’t revealed info regarding the price of the P54, either, but rumors say it will be offered for €1,450,000 (or around $1,448,300).