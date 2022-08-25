After Reaching Financial Freedom, This Family Lives Onboard a Luxury Sailing Cat

There are two trends that frequently merge – striving for financial freedom and living in some type of mobile home, whether it be on land or water. It makes sense, because ditching conventional living is often described as key for saving money and living more sustainably. This woman proved that it can be done, and she’s now living a dream life with her family onboard a sailing cat.
Michelle Schroeder-Gardner is not only a highly-successful financial blogger who’s being doing this for a decade, but her name is popping up in the media more and more because she says that she’s reached the Holy Grail of financial freedom, at the age of 30.
Even though it’s her financial blog that is the source of her passive income, the fact that she’s living on a boat with her husband and their baby (after having lived in a van) is a big part of she got here.
In a recent interview, Michelle shared that selling their house was one of the ways that helped them save money, and that “location independence” should be considered by those interested in becoming financially independent.
She then switched from a Class B-plus RV to a sailing catamaran, in 2018. While her online business continued to grow, she was traveling the world and enjoying freedom in every sense.
“Paradise” is the simple, yet fitting name of the couple’s home on water. It’s a Lagoon 42 sailing catamaran, which happens to be considered the world’s best-selling catamaran, and that won multiple awards. This is no plain boat, but a real luxury home on water that’s beautifully designed and very spacious for such a small family.
The 42-foot (12 meters) boat designed by Patrick le Quement, with an interior by the acclaimed Nauta Design, is big enough to accommodate up to 12 passengers. It boasts a sail area of 90 square meters (968 square feet) and is powered by two 45 HP engines.
So far, Michelle and Wes have sailed to many stunning locations, including Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic. They live onboard Paradise nine months out of the year, spending the rest of the time in a cabin which they only purchased last year.
