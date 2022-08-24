This $1.4M Luxury Floating Home Is Fully Seaworthy, Also Boasts a Wine Cellar

Houseboats come in all shapes and sizes, ranging from basic boats that need a lot of TLC to floating palaces packed with high-end features. This elegant houseboat in south London seamlessly blends the prowess of a seaworthy Dutch-made vessel with the comfort of a luxury house.
It would be funny to think that the home you now live in has cruised over the North Sea. In fact, it could cruise down European waterways anytime, thanks to the TRIWV (Technical Requirements for Inland Waterways Vessels) certificate. But that’s one of the advantages of owning a functioning houseboat.
This particular boat was designed and built in the Netherlands, one of the most prestigious naval architecture hubs in the world. Only a few years ago, in 2016, it traveled from there to its current residence at Plantation Wharf in Battersea, in south London. Designed by a Dutch marine architect, Jan Visser, and built in Harlingen, this almost 30-foot (9 meters) barge, fitted with a Mercedes V6 250hp engine, is a wonderful example of Dutch craftsmanship, enhanced by a Scandinavian-style decor.
Unfolding over 1,276 square feet (118.5 square meters) it has enough space for three bedrooms, and three bathrooms. The two main ones are double bedrooms with en-suite bathrooms, while the third one is fitted with bunk beds, and has a separate bathroom. There are plenty of storage space throughout the rooms, including the living area that was built with a lot of windows, to let as much natural light inside as possible.
This elegant houseboat also comes with a bespoke kitchen packed with premium appliances, as well as a well-equipped utility room. The living area with a wood-burning stove, a pop-up TV, and a hidden underfloor wine cellar, is perfect for cozy evenings. When the weather is good, the wheelhouse on the upper deck becomes the perfect space for al-fresco dining, enjoying the great views.
Such an exquisite floating home (available through River Homes) doesn’t come cheap, but the £1,2 million ($1.4 million) price tag seems justified for a luxurious house that can start cruising any time.
