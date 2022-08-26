Absolute Yachts Are Revealing Their New 23m Navetta 75 at the Cannes Yachting Festival

Europe's most important boat show, the Cannes Yachting Festival, will take place this year from the 6th to the 11th of September. Among the exhibitors, we find Absolute Yachts, with nine boats on display. Today we're taking a closer look at the shipyard's flagship yacht, the Navetta 75, also premiering at the festival.
In light of the company's 20th anniversary, Absolute Yachts is presenting a new yacht that embodies all the brand's signature features. They describe it as "Navetta 75, the absolute sphere", hinting at its spherical shape and Absolute's ongoing quest for perfection.
Measuring almost 23 m in length and 5,6 m in width, The Navetta 75 features surprisingly wide windows and high ceilings that create an immersive experience and make you compare it to larger yachts. All rooms are found on a single deck, and covered walkways make them accessible from multiple sides of the ship.
The Navetta 75 boasts an aft terrace with a glass rear parapet, taking inspiration from Absolute's previous Flybridge and Coupe range boats. The future owner of this gem is invited to furnish the area as he desires, especially since that will be the spot for taking in the best views on the yacht.
As luxury cannot miss from a yacht (after all, yachts and luxury are almost synonymous), the bow master cabin lives up to the task, with private access, en-suite bathroom luxury furnishings, and Made in Italy finishes. The cabin offers quiet, privacy, and a fantastic sea view on a raised, intermediate level compared to the lower deck. Moreover, the middle of the boat comes with two double cabins with private bathrooms and a twin-bed cabin.
With large windows providing lots of natural light, the main deck hosts the living spaces which are furnished with distinguished sofas and sleek design elements. Following the same versatile design, the kitchen outer wall provides access to outdoor spaces and another wall opens into the dining room.
External areas are designed to be seamless and intuitive, all coming together to offer ease of access onboard. Two stairways connect the stern and the bow to the flybridge, providing a separate pathway for the captain and crew to avoid interfering with the guests.
The yacht can host up to 18 people, including the crew, and it uses two Volvo Penta engines, outputting a total of 1970 HP. With sustainability in mind, the owner can opt for an extra option of solar panels into the fly hard top, making it possible to use different appliances without running the motor.
The Navetta 75 will surely make its mark at the Cannes Yachting Festival with its sophisticated and innovative design. We invite you to visit it and send us some pictures!
