AC Schnitzer Jumps On the EV Tuning Bandwagon, Shows Modified BMW i4

AC Schnitzer is a well-known name in the tuning world, having built a reputation by modifying BMWs to make them even better than when they roll out of the factory doors. But the thing is, for the past 35 years, they only tuned up cars with an internal combustion engine.
Considering the automotive world is moving towards electrification, aftermarket tuners had to adapt too. AC Schnitzer has embraced the trend as well and is now showing their most recent foray into EV tuning with a modified BMW i4 sedan.
If heretofore the Aachen-based aftermarket specialist used to fiddle with BMW cars’ engines to improve their power output, with BMW’s new electric vehicle, there are no performance enhancements as the tuner focused on the aesthetics and suspension only. However, owners of the i4 can choose from a catalog that includes quite a few modifications.
For instance, the tuner offers a series of aero add-ons, like front splitters with an M Sport aerodynamic package, side skirts for the front bumpers, a small roof spoiler, a carbon-fiber rear spoiler on the boot lid, and matching winglets attached above the taillights. The aesthetic changes also include modified side gills with additional pieces of trim.
Meanwhile, the available suspension elements include new springs that lower BMW i4’s ride height to improve its already impressive driving dynamics. As such, the front end is 20 mm/0.78 inches closer to the ground, while the rear sits 25 mm/0.98 inches lower.
As with any other AC Schnitzer project, the German tuner offers two wheel designs. The first one is an all-black or black-and-white five-spokes design, and the other is painted silver-anthracite or plain anthracite. Clients can pick between 20-inch AC4 flow-forming wheels or 19/20-inch AC1 wheels. Also available is a set of 10 mm spacers made of black anodized aluminum to increase the track width.
Moving on inside the cabin, the changes are subtle and include aluminum pedals, key holder, and footrest, as well as a “Black Line” cover for the iDrive system controller.
Feast your eyes on the all-electric BMW i4 tuned by AC Schnitzer in the video below.
