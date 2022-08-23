This $1.5 Million Houseboat With a Roof Terrace is Pure Luxury on Water

There’s more than one way to ditch the land for living on water – some millionaires have isolated themselves for months onboard ultra-luxurious superyachts, while folks with an adventurous spirit have sailed away onboard sailing yachts turned permanent homes. The middle way could be living in a houseboat. A river is far less threatening than an ocean or a sea, and the comfort of a river house can be very close to that of conventional homes.
Some people like to go off-grid when choosing a houseboat for permanent living, which means that they’re willing to be satisfied with basic amenities. But those who lean towards full comfort would be more impressed with houseboats such as the Monarch.
True to its name, this imposing boat that reveals 204 square meters (2,197 square feet) of beauty sits at Prospect Quay, as part of the Wandsworth Park by the river Thames. Previously a barge, it’s now a stunning houseboat, thanks to a full renovation.
The lower level is mostly occupied by three bedrooms, all double, one of which has an en-suite luxury shower room. The second bathroom is worthy of a yacht – it’s fully tiled and it features a separate shower area. There’s also a versatile room that the future owner can turn into a walk-in wardrobe or a private office, depending on his needs.
The open-space layout of the living room and the kitchen enhances the feeling of spaciousness, together with the natural light that abounds. Perhaps the best part is that you get not just a front and a rear deck, but even a roof terrace. There’s probably no better way of admiring the view of the Thames, at sunset, while being in the comfort of your own home at the same time.
There’s no swimming pool on the boathouse itself, but the future owner can enjoy the one in the adjoining residential area any time. But the Monarch is impressive even without the extra perks. It’s also up for grabs, through River Homes, for anyone who can part with £1,3 million ($1.5 million).
True to its name, this imposing boat that reveals 204 square meters (2,197 square feet) of beauty sits at Prospect Quay, as part of the Wandsworth Park by the river Thames. Previously a barge, it’s now a stunning houseboat, thanks to a full renovation.
The lower level is mostly occupied by three bedrooms, all double, one of which has an en-suite luxury shower room. The second bathroom is worthy of a yacht – it’s fully tiled and it features a separate shower area. There’s also a versatile room that the future owner can turn into a walk-in wardrobe or a private office, depending on his needs.
The open-space layout of the living room and the kitchen enhances the feeling of spaciousness, together with the natural light that abounds. Perhaps the best part is that you get not just a front and a rear deck, but even a roof terrace. There’s probably no better way of admiring the view of the Thames, at sunset, while being in the comfort of your own home at the same time.
There’s no swimming pool on the boathouse itself, but the future owner can enjoy the one in the adjoining residential area any time. But the Monarch is impressive even without the extra perks. It’s also up for grabs, through River Homes, for anyone who can part with £1,3 million ($1.5 million).