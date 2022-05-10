This Bohemian Floating Tiny House With a Loft Bedroom Is a True Off-Grid Heaven

Is it a boat? Is it a tiny house? It’s a bit of both. The River Den is a truly rustic retreat on the Gatineau River in Wakefield, Canada. The perfect place to connect with nature and return to a simple way of living, this wooden tiny house with nautical elements is for the bold and bohemian.
A lot of modern tiny homes combine an apparently rustic look with premium amenities and appliances, for comfort levels equal to those of conventional houses. But for those who want to get a taste of the true natural way of living, meaning heating their water on the stove and only having an USB charging point (connected to a solar power system) for their phone, the River Den is a tempting choice.
Only 33-foot-long (10 meters) this houseboat can be enjoyed in any season, as it’s fully insulated and comes with a rustic wood stove. There’s no shower or electricity, and the half-bathroom only has a dry compost toilet. But there are basic facilities for cooking, and a comfortable queen-sized bed awaits upstairs. What’s interesting about this loft-style bedroom is that the floor is actually a steel grill, which has the benefit of enabling air and heat circulation. Plus, it allows more natural light inside the cabin.
With amazing views of the river, this rustic houseboat features circular windows and even an artisanal steering wheel. It invites its guests to relax in the hammock inside or enjoy the simple swing outside. The roof top deck is fully carpeted so that people can spend long hours stargazing or enjoying the sun during the day. The front deck with a swimming ladder offers direct access to the water, and the Gatineau River is perfect for fishing or more adrenaline-pumping water activities.
Spending time in a place like the River Den is about reconnecting with nature in the purest form and having fun doing it. Judging by the reviews on the Airbnb listing, this off-grid bohemian retreat doesn’t disappoint.
Only 33-foot-long (10 meters) this houseboat can be enjoyed in any season, as it’s fully insulated and comes with a rustic wood stove. There’s no shower or electricity, and the half-bathroom only has a dry compost toilet. But there are basic facilities for cooking, and a comfortable queen-sized bed awaits upstairs. What’s interesting about this loft-style bedroom is that the floor is actually a steel grill, which has the benefit of enabling air and heat circulation. Plus, it allows more natural light inside the cabin.
With amazing views of the river, this rustic houseboat features circular windows and even an artisanal steering wheel. It invites its guests to relax in the hammock inside or enjoy the simple swing outside. The roof top deck is fully carpeted so that people can spend long hours stargazing or enjoying the sun during the day. The front deck with a swimming ladder offers direct access to the water, and the Gatineau River is perfect for fishing or more adrenaline-pumping water activities.
Spending time in a place like the River Den is about reconnecting with nature in the purest form and having fun doing it. Judging by the reviews on the Airbnb listing, this off-grid bohemian retreat doesn’t disappoint.