Compact M250 Houseboat Is Cleverly Organized, Aims to Redefine the Marina Experience

Standing out through its ingenious use of space, the M250 houseboat is a different kind of tiny home, one that promises to provide the ultimate marina experience.
The M250 is part of the available options commercialized by On Water Developments, a U.K. - based real estate developer that places “high-specification houseboats in unique places, for residency, commercial, or high-end tourism”.
Aiming to redefine the marina experience, the M250 looks tinier than it feels once you step foot inside. That is because, despite the fact that it only has 250 sq ft (23 sq meters) to offer, it has them very ingeniously organized, to maximize space down to the last inch.
The M250 is the smallest model in the company’s range of houseboats, measuring 34 ft (10.4 m) in length and 11.8 ft (3.6 m) in width.
This compact floating home is sleek in appearance and has a versatile structure that can offer you a unique experience whether you just want to spend a weekend in it or you choose it as your permanent living space. Regardless, it promises to deliver all those blue health benefits. For those who are unaware of this, research shows that spending time by the water benefits a great deal to both your body and soul by reducing stress levels, improving sleep, offering a better air quality, increasing positive mood, and more.
In its 250 sq ft of space, the M250 managed to fit a fully equipped kitchen and bathroom, a lounge, and a bedroom that are just flooded with light. Both the bedroom and lounge come with their own balcony. The houseboat floats on a concrete pontoon, is fully insulated, and is assembled on site.
Customers who opt for the M250 get it as part of a package that also includes the right to keep the houseboat at a marina, in exchange for an annual mooring fee.
The M250 can be customized according to the preference of the buyer and is available to purchase. There’s no pricing info on the company’s website, so you have to contact On Water Developments to get a quote. You can also find out more about the compact houseboat here.
