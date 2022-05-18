Ineos Grenadier Global Order Books Have Opened, Base Specification Costs £49,000

Manufactured in France at the former smart factory, the Ineos Grenadier is the closest thing to a modern-day Defender with body-on-frame construction. Now available to order worldwide, the off-road utility wagon and station wagon will be joined by a double-cab truck in 2023.
The most basic of specifications will set you back £49,000 in the United Kingdom or €59,990 in Germany. Capable of carrying a 1,200-mm by 800-mm pallet, the utility wagon flaunts two seats and commercial vehicle certification. The box-section ladder frame is complemented by Carraro beam axles, heavy-duty coil suspension, skid plates fore and aft, towing eyes, permanent 4WD, a center differential lock, and a two-speed transfer case.
Constructed from steel, the body shell can be finished in a grand total of ten colors. Scottish White is the name of the pictured hue, which seems to be the perfect choice for this application. The rest of the color palette comprises Magic Mushroom, Eldoret Blue, Shale Blue, Britannia Blue, Sela Green, Queen's Red, Inky Black, Donny Gray, and Sterling Silver. British at heart based on the Defender’s influences and British English of the configurator, the Grenadier comes exclusively with BMW-sourced turbo straight-sixes.
Underrated in pretty much every single flavor, the 3.0-liter B58 cranks out 282 horsepower (286 ps) and 332 pound-feet (450 Nm) of torque. Customers who prefer diesel power are offered the B57 with a twin-turbo arrangement, which is good for 245 horsepower (249 ps) and 406 pound-feet (550 Nm) of torque. Compared to the old Defender’s Ford Duratorq lumps, both of the BMW-sourced powerplants are considerably superior.
Scheduled to begin series production in July 2022 at the Hambach factory that used to be called Smartville back in the day, the Grenadier is also available as a utility wagon with five seats for those who need a stripped-back overlander. The station wagon comes exclusively with seating for five adults in three trim levels: Station Wagon, Trialmaster, and Fieldmaster. The latter are inspired by Belstaff’s Trialmaster and Fieldmaster jackets.
