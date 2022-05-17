360 Privileged Members Will Get to Enjoy This Luxurious, Floating Lifestyle Club in Miami

A one-of-a-kind floating mansion will soon launch in Miami, comprising four vessels with electric engines, solar rooftops, and a central pool that connects them. It will serve as an exclusive, luxurious social club where access will only be granted via memberships, offering the chosen ones a unique experience.
Inspired by Arkup’s vision of “avant-garde life on water”, hospitality company CSTM Haus is proposing a state-of-the-art space that wants to redefine the concept of membership club. It will first open in Miami, with other cities to follow, such as New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco, and even locations outside the U.S., such as Paris, Istanbul, and Dubai.
As mentioned above, the ArkHAUS was inspired by Arkup’s luxurious, next-generation floating resorts and villas. Arkup is led by two visionary engineers who aim to offer an alternative to traditional, land-based living. Its floating homes are fully customizable and sell for millions of dollars.
Tantalized by this innovative concept, CSTM Haus came up with the ArkHAUS, which connects four Arkup 40’ (12 m) vessels, creating what may very well be the first floating, solar social club in the world.
Each solar-electric houseboat offers 2,120 sq ft (197 sq m) of space with the deck included and comes with roof solar panels with a 12-kW battery capacity. The vessels have “spuds” that elevate them 3 ft (0.9 m) above the water. Thanks to the modular construction, each houseboat can detach from the ArkHAUS and offer guests cruises, being able to reach a top speed of 9.8 mph (15.7 kph) and offering ranges of 30 nautical miles per charge.
The floating social club is designed to serve as a work and entertainment space where paying members can enjoy beautiful open views, can take a swim in the central, protected pool, can attend business meetings, and parties, can do yoga guided by world-class instructors, and so much more.
The ArkHAUS has its own resident DJs, offers daybeds, bookable cabanas, rooftop Jacuzzis, and a food and bar service, to name just some of its amenities.
Aiming to create a premium, uncrowded environment, CSTM Haus only offers 360 memberships for its Miami ArkHAUS, promising to deliver the “finest experience” to its privileged customers. The floating social club is scheduled to open next year. For now, memberships start at $6,250 per year, but prices will go up once ArkHAUS opens.
