The First Ritz-Carlton Yacht’s Master Suite Boasts a Private Terrace, Pool, and Concierge

Evrima will make history as the first-ever Ritz-Carlton yacht . It’s 623-foot-long (190 meters) with 149 suites. The most spectacular feature is that each suite includes access to a Personal Concierge who will provide assistance with things like dinner reservations and itineraries. The vessel even claims to offer an unrivaled staff to guest ratio - 298 guests and 235 staff members.The Marina terrace, close to the water, is another spectacular feature, similar to a private beach with access to a wide range of water toys. All Evrima’s suite have access to their own private terraces. The owner’s suite even comes with a private whirlpool, also boasting two bathrooms and a luxurious living and dining area, so that you’ll truly feel like a superyacht owner.There are six types of suites on board the first Ritz-Carlton yacht, located on decks three to nine. Each comes with 24-hour in-suite dining, digital television, and premium appliances. The View Suite stands out due to the floor-to-ceiling windows that offer spectacular views, while the Lof is described as an innovative two-story suite, with access from both the upper level and the lower level.In addition to these opulent suites, Evrima boasts a fully-equipped gym, a sophisticated living room that doubles as a cocktail lounge, and a separate humidor, where guests can end the evening with a fine cognac and a premium hand-rolled cigar.Ritz-Carlton’s first luxury vessel is set to depart on its maiden voyage this year, while two more ships , Ilma and Luminara, will follow in the next couple of years.