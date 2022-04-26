The First Ritz-Carlton Yacht’s Master Suite Boasts a Private Terrace, Pool, and Concierge

The Ritz-Carlton cruise ships are probably the closest you can get to experiencing traveling onboard a luxury superyacht without owning or chartering one. The famous brand announced that it will be launching its first yacht collection back in 2017, and now it has revealed more details about this year’s itineraries, as well as the interiors of the first vessel in the collection, Evrima.
Evrima will make history as the first-ever Ritz-Carlton yacht. It’s 623-foot-long (190 meters) with 149 suites. The most spectacular feature is that each suite includes access to a Personal Concierge who will provide assistance with things like dinner reservations and itineraries. The vessel even claims to offer an unrivaled staff to guest ratio - 298 guests and 235 staff members.
The Marina terrace, close to the water, is another spectacular feature, similar to a private beach with access to a wide range of water toys. All Evrima’s suite have access to their own private terraces. The owner’s suite even comes with a private whirlpool, also boasting two bathrooms and a luxurious living and dining area, so that you’ll truly feel like a superyacht owner.
There are six types of suites on board the first Ritz-Carlton yacht, located on decks three to nine. Each comes with 24-hour in-suite dining, digital television, and premium appliances. The View Suite stands out due to the floor-to-ceiling windows that offer spectacular views, while the Lof is described as an innovative two-story suite, with access from both the upper level and the lower level.
In addition to these opulent suites, Evrima boasts a fully-equipped gym, a sophisticated living room that doubles as a cocktail lounge, and a separate humidor, where guests can end the evening with a fine cognac and a premium hand-rolled cigar.
Ritz-Carlton’s first luxury vessel is set to depart on its maiden voyage this year, while two more ships, Ilma and Luminara, will follow in the next couple of years.
The Marina terrace, close to the water, is another spectacular feature, similar to a private beach with access to a wide range of water toys. All Evrima’s suite have access to their own private terraces. The owner’s suite even comes with a private whirlpool, also boasting two bathrooms and a luxurious living and dining area, so that you’ll truly feel like a superyacht owner.
There are six types of suites on board the first Ritz-Carlton yacht, located on decks three to nine. Each comes with 24-hour in-suite dining, digital television, and premium appliances. The View Suite stands out due to the floor-to-ceiling windows that offer spectacular views, while the Lof is described as an innovative two-story suite, with access from both the upper level and the lower level.
In addition to these opulent suites, Evrima boasts a fully-equipped gym, a sophisticated living room that doubles as a cocktail lounge, and a separate humidor, where guests can end the evening with a fine cognac and a premium hand-rolled cigar.
Ritz-Carlton’s first luxury vessel is set to depart on its maiden voyage this year, while two more ships, Ilma and Luminara, will follow in the next couple of years.