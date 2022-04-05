Royal Caribbean Lays Keel of Highly-Anticipated Icon of the Seas Cruise Ship

Royal Caribbean announced that it has laid the keel of its first cruise ship in the all-new Icon Class. To celebrate the official start of the construction of the highly-anticipated Icon of the Seas, Royal Caribbean held a keel-laying ceremony at Finnish shipyard Meyer Turku.
Announced in 2016, Icon of the Seas will be the first of Royal Caribbean's Icon Class cruise ships when it hits the water, with two other vessels set to follow. The keel-laying ceremony marked the beginning of the construction of the new ship. A 3,000-ton crane raised a massive steel block and placed it into the new vessel's building dock on top of freshly minted coins. The coins are traditionally put there to bring luck during construction.
Details regarding the ships' dimensions, layout, or performance are kept under the wraps. But we do know that Icon of the Seas is expected to make waves in the Fall of 2023. It will be loaded with amenities from bow to stern and will offer "unrivaled water experiences, next-level entertainment, and adrenaline-pumping thrills for an unforgettable vacation."
The cruise ship will also focus on cleaner energy. Once complete, Icon of the Seas will be the first vessel powered by liquefied natural gas (LNG). Compared to other fossil fuels, this ship fuel emits fewer nitrogen oxides and carbon dioxide when burned. The use of LNG, as well as other ecologically friendly features onboard the ship, such as shore power connection, will increase energy efficiency and reduce carbon footprint.
"Five years ago, we began dreaming of Icon of the Seas, and now the next phase of this iconic adventure is beginning," said Michael Bayley, CEO of Royal Caribbean International.
"As this game-changing ship takes shape, the excitement from families and travelers alike, travel advisors and our partners continues to build. Later this year, we'll reveal the lineup of firsts and favorites that will set a new standard for vacations come fall 2023."
