Ritz-Carlton Adds Two More Ultra-Luxury Cruise Ships to Its Opulent Yacht Collection

Since the Ritz-Carlton has managed to build such an enviable reputation in the luxury hotel industry on land, the company has decided to conquer the waters as well, by launching its very own yacht collection. It was an announcement made back in 2017, with the first opulent cruise vessel scheduled to hit the water being Evrima, a 623 ft (190 m) ship like no other. And even though the yacht is yet to set sail, it looks like two more superyachts will soon join the fleet.
The Ritz-Carlton recently unveiled its plans to add two more vessels to its collection, namely Ilma and Luminara. They will be built in France at the Chantiers de l’Atlantique shipyard, with the exterior design of the ultra-luxury cruise vessels being handled by Finland-based company Aivan and the interior design being entrusted to London-based architect firm AD Associates.
They will be medium-sized and Ritz-Carlton boasts of them featuring the highest space ratios at sea. The yachts will have 228 suites, each with its own private terrace. Both Ilma and Luminara will come with a high percentage of larger suites, with two new categories measuring up to 1,076 sq ft (100 sq m) being offered with each.
Both vessels will be mainly fueled by LNG (liquefied natural gas) and will be equipped with four dual-fuel engines. Advanced water treatment systems, an efficient heat recovery loop, and LED lighting will ensure the ships have a reduced environmental impact.
Just like with the Evrima, which is said to offer access to a personal concierge with every one of its 149 suites, the two new cruise ships will deliver an onboard experience that reflects the exemplary guest service for which the Ritz-Carlton brand is recognized and highly appreciated. The two yachts will include five restaurants, six bars, a wine vault, and those signature spaces also found on Evrima: an expanded marina with a new mezzanine feature, a spa, and a dedicated space for the Ritz Kids program (for guests with children onboard).
The Ritz-Carlton plans to launch Ilma and Luminara in 2024 and 2025, respectively, while Evrima is scheduled to set sail this summer.
They will be medium-sized and Ritz-Carlton boasts of them featuring the highest space ratios at sea. The yachts will have 228 suites, each with its own private terrace. Both Ilma and Luminara will come with a high percentage of larger suites, with two new categories measuring up to 1,076 sq ft (100 sq m) being offered with each.
Both vessels will be mainly fueled by LNG (liquefied natural gas) and will be equipped with four dual-fuel engines. Advanced water treatment systems, an efficient heat recovery loop, and LED lighting will ensure the ships have a reduced environmental impact.
Just like with the Evrima, which is said to offer access to a personal concierge with every one of its 149 suites, the two new cruise ships will deliver an onboard experience that reflects the exemplary guest service for which the Ritz-Carlton brand is recognized and highly appreciated. The two yachts will include five restaurants, six bars, a wine vault, and those signature spaces also found on Evrima: an expanded marina with a new mezzanine feature, a spa, and a dedicated space for the Ritz Kids program (for guests with children onboard).
The Ritz-Carlton plans to launch Ilma and Luminara in 2024 and 2025, respectively, while Evrima is scheduled to set sail this summer.