Sanctions Against Russia Strike Norway’s New Green Cruise Ship, Forced to Halt Operations

The international sanctions against all Russian-owned or operated companies and assets seem straightforward, but the truth is that the impact of their unforeseen ramifications and consequences will probably take years to sort out. As if we were witnessing a strange game based on the domino effect, more and more unexpected names are added to the list of collateral “victims.”
A cruise ship operator in Norway had to halt operations of its recently-launched eco-friendly vessel earlier this week. Although this is a Norwegian company, the Havila Capella cruise ship is financed through a Russian company called GTLK. To make things even more complicated, the company is based in Hong Kong.
According to Offshore Energy, GTLK itself is owned by the Russian Ministry of Transport. So, indirectly, the Norwegian eco-friendly cruise ship is financed by Russia.
As a result of the international sanctions against this country, Havila Kystruten announced that it had to stop operating the Havila Capella. But it’s working “along all possible channels” to find at least a temporary solution for this issue, until the more complex aspects get sorted out.
That’s because Havila Capella is just one of the four hybrid-electric ships that the company intended to build, as part of a partnership with the Ministry of Transport and Communications in Norway.
Because of the sanctions against Russia, this cruise ship operator will also have to find a new way of financing these four ships, in addition to trying to get the first one back on the water. It also stated that “the financing and the formal registration do not change the fact that Havila Kystruten controls and operates Havila Capella.” But it still has to comply to the sanctions, until a legal resolution is found.
The Havilla Capella is no ordinary cruise ship. Sporting the world’s largest batteries, this 406-footer (124 meters) can carry 640 passengers and features a sustainable food concept that claims to save 60 tons of waste per year.
In addition to being fueled by LNG (liquefied natural gas) it’s equipped with batteries that weigh 86 tons, claiming to boast a capacity equal to that of 600 top-range Teslas. Havila Cappela and its three sisters were designed to operate between Bergen and Kirkenes, along the Norwegian coast.
